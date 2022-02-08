Turnout appeared to be steady as Norman residents made their way to the polls on election day, casting their ballots for who will lead Oklahoma’s bluest city over the next three years.
Residents are faced with five options for mayor: incumbent Breea Clark, Bob Thompson, Nicole Kish, Larry Heikkila and Alice Stephenson-Leuck.
“I actually have disagreed with Mayor Clark on a lot of the decisions she's made and have been very public about that,” Clark voter Sarah Warmker said at the polls Tuesday. Warmker is a Norman resident and member of the Norman Coalition for Racial Justice. “But ultimately, I think it's very clear that she is far and away the most knowledgeable candidate.”
One issue that has been particularly polarizing when it comes to Clark is her COVID-19 response. While some have criticized it heavily and say it’s a reason they're not voting for her, others praise the response.
“No matter how difficult it was, she went with the scientific and medical suggestions,” Patricia Askin, a Clark voter, said. “(I) think that's really important that she stood up for doing the right thing.”
Not everyone feels that way about the incumbent.
Some voters said Clark has only represented a select group of people in the city and has disregarded everyone else.
“Liberalism in the public sector is Norman’s biggest issue,” said Bruce Mauldin, a Norman resident who is voting for Heikkila. “(Larry) is my age, he’s male, he’s got experience and he’s what I want in a mayor.”
A dividing topic in Norman is its growing population of people experiencing homelessness. Some residents blame Clark and the current council’s policies for encouraging people experiencing homelessness to live in Norman, and said rather than building shelters, the city should not encourage the unhoused to move here.
“Homelessness is the biggest issue,” said Randy Lynch, who voted for Kish. “I just want somebody who will quit building the homeless shelters in Ward 4. I understand we need them. But we have more homeless shelters in Ward 4 than any other ward in the city. I just hope she understands that.”
Another of Lynch’s top issues was adequately funding the Norman Police Department; he said the NPD needs more officers. It’s been a contentious topic within the community following the June 2020 council vote to reallocate $865,000 from the NPD’s proposed budget increase to community services.
Increased police funding is supported by the Norman Chamber of Commerce and most vocally by Kish and Heikkila.
While Clark did lose support from some following the vote in 2020, her supporters said people are mischaracterizing what happened that night and support the decision she made.
“Everyone is still re-litigating the 2020 police budget vote, but I think that really, the bigger issue is a struggle about power,” Warmker said. “It’s about who gets to have a say in decision making. And I think, even though the police budget vote was very controversial, (it’s) still misunderstood. Fundamentally, that vote was about people who have never been able to have a say in how municipal dollars are spent and how decisions are made getting a chance to have their voices heard in City Hall for the first time.”
Polls in Norman close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.