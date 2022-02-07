The long-awaited race comes to full force today as Norman municipal elections, including the mayoral election, take place.
All Norman residents will have the opportunity to vote for who will be the next mayor of the city while residents of wards 2,4,6 and 8 will also have the opportunity to vote for their next city councilors.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Residents must go to their correct polling places in order to vote. To find the correct polling place, visit the Oklahoma Voter Portal.
Residents must either bring their free voter registration card issued to them by the county election board when they registered or one form of photo ID to be able to vote.
If a resident does not bring either of these, they will be asked to fill out a provisional ballot and prove their identity by signing a sworn affidavit. Provisional ballots are sealed inside special envelopes and are not put through the voting device.
Sometime after election day, county election officials will investigate the information provided by the voter on the affidavit and either will approve the provisional ballot for counting or will reject it based on the outcome of that investigation.
For more information on the election, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website or visit the Oklahoma Voter Portal.