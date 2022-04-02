Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
April 5 Municipal Elections include: City of Norman Mayor; City of Norman Ward 4; City of Norman proposition. April 5 Board of Education General Elections include: Norman Public Schools Office No. 2; Mustang Public Schools Office No. 2; McLoud Public Schools Office No. 2. Fifty-one precincts will be open for voting.
Bryant Rains, secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, urged voters to take their voter identification cards with them to the polls.
“Your voter ID card (issued by the County Election Board) can help precinct officials find your name in the Precinct Registry, and it may help them resolve the problem if you are not listed in the Registry for some reason,” Rains said.
Alternatively, voters can bring an unexpired photo ID card issued by the U.S. government, the state of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government.
Voters who are unsure of where to vote may look up their polling place at clevelandcountyelectionboard.com by using the OK Voter Portal, or may contact the Election Board at 405-366-0210.