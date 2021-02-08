The Norman municipal election, in which candidates will face off in five ward races, is set to take place Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
Up for election in Norman are City Council wards 1,2,3,5 and 7, all of which have been hotly contested since declarations of candidacy began in December.
Unlike early voting, which took place at one centralized location, Election Day voting will take place at voter-specific polling places, which can be found using the OK Voting Portal.
Monday is the final day to hand deliver absentee ballots to the Cleveland County Election Board. Ballots must be hand delivered by 5 p.m. Monday night, while mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters are encouraged to bring their voter ID card with them to the polls on Tuesday, as it will make the voting process much easier. A government, state or tribal-issued photo ID will be accepted as well.
“Voters are asked to follow all social distancing and safety protocols when voting in-person, and it is strongly recommended that voters wear a mask or other facial covering to protect themselves, as well as those around them,” the Oklahoma State Election Board said in a press release.
For more information on Election Day voting, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website. For more information on the candidates visit The Transcript’s voter guide.
