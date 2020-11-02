With one more day until Election Day, anxiety is high across the country as voters want to ensure their voice is heard.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said that despite all the challenges county election boards are facing, they all have the same goal in mind: to assure all Oklahomans who are registered have the ability to have their voice heard.
“Our county election boards are facing challenges they’ve never experienced before, but they have been preparing for this election for months,” Ziriax said. “We want to assure Oklahomans that every registered voter that wants to vote will be able to vote. This election will be conducted safely, fairly, and securely. We ask that voters be patient and courteous not only to other voters, but election workers as well.”
In order to ease Election Day anxiety, The Transcript has created a list of everything you need to know to go vote, along with tips for making your own Election Day plan.
- Know your polling place
You are only allowed to vote at one location in your county, so be sure you know which one is yours. Your polling location should be listed on the voter registration card you received when you registered. Voters are also encouraged to check the OK Voter Portal to verify their polling place before heading out to vote.
- Know the hours
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Election officials say lines are usually longest in the morning before work, during lunch time (around 11 a.m.) and after work.
“Heavy turnout is expected, so voters should plan for extra time to vote on Election Day,” the Oklahoma State Election Board said in a press release. “New COVID-19 safety protocols — including social distancing — may slow down the check-in lines and the voting process on Election Day. Additionally, in areas where municipal elections are taking place, issuing and voting these extra ballots could also add time to the voting process.”
- Know what’s on your ballot
The presidential election may be the biggest election of the year and the one on the forefront of voters’ minds, but there are a number of other local elections taking place that have a direct influence on a voter’s life, whether that be state representatives or state questions. Voters can download a copy of their sample ballot at OK Voter Portal to see all the county, local and state elections that will be on a voter’s ballot.
- Bring Proof of Identity
Oklahoma state law requires voters who vote in person to present proof of identity before receiving a ballot. According to the state election board, there are three ways voters can present proof of identity (only one is required to receive a ballot): a non-expired valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; the voter identification card issued to every voter when they register to vote; or sign an affidavit and vote using a provisional ballot. If the information on the affidavit is the same as what is on official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.
- Be Safe
The Oklahoma State Election Board is “strongly recommending” that all voters wear a mask or some sort of face covering to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The state election board has worked with OU Health Sciences Center to develop safety protocols for all polling locations and county election boards. According to the state election board, poll workers at every precinct have been provided with hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and disinfectant.
- Obey the Law
Electioneering is not allowed under any circumstances within 300 ft. of the ballot boxes. Electioneering means wearing or displaying anything that is in direct support of a candidate on the ballot.
According to election officials, slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Back The Blue” are not considered electioneering and are permitted. But slogans in support of a candidate, such as “Make America Great Again” or “Build Back Better” are considered electioneering, and are not permitted.
Voters will be asked to either remove or cover up material that is considered electioneering; if a voter does not comply, they will be asked to leave.
- Power
After a historic ice storm ravaged south and south central Oklahoma, many municipalities, businesses and cities were left without power including polling places. According to OG&E, the company has restored power to more than 96% of the state’s 800 polling locations.
“We expect to have the remaining locations restored prior to election day and are working with [the] Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management to secure generators as a contingency,” OG&E tweeted on Monday.
For more information on Election Day visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
