With Nov. 3 officially being over, officials said they believe Oklahoma’s election was conducted the best it possibly could and believe it to have gone really well.
Paul Ziriax, Oklahoma’s Secretary of the State Election Board, said he is proud of how the election was conducted.
“Oklahoma has one of the safest, most accurate and most secure voting systems in the entire world,” Ziriax said. “Looking around the country, we are grateful that here in Oklahoma the mail absentee votes, the in-person absentee (‘early’) votes, and the Election Day votes were all counted and tabulated on election night — even with a record number of votes cast.”
Ziriax was pleasantly surprised about how much enthusiasm and turnout there was for this election. Multiple records were broken, including voter registration and early voter turnout.
“We saw a surge in voter registrations, set a record for mail absentee ballots and in-person absentee ‘early’ votes, and had heavy turnout on Election Day,” he said. “Oklahoma voters set a record for the most votes ever cast for president in the history of our state. Considering this was a Presidential General Election conducted during a pandemic, one week after a major ice storm, with a record level of voter participation, it went fairly smoothly.”
Ziriax said he only runs the election board, he has no power to create major changes in regards to how elections are run. That is up to the state Legislature.
“Having ballots for local elections, such as schools or municipalities, on the ballot in many areas also made the voting process take longer,” he said. “I would love it if the Legislature would require that we only conduct federal, state and county elections on a General Election date.”
In regards to the mail-in balloting system in Oklahoma, Ziriax is pleased with how Oklahoma conducted and handled the mail-in balloting system, although he would like to see some changes for future elections.
“The deadline for requesting a mail absentee ballot is far too close to Election Day,” Ziriax said. “The U.S. [Postal Service] recommends that voters request an absentee ballot at least 15 days before the deadline for it to be returned. Our request deadline is only one week away. I am hopeful the Legislature can modify our state’s deadline to be more in-line with what the Postal Service recommends.”
Ziriax said he has heard many complaints and concerns about Oklahoma’s mail-in balloting system being susceptible to fraud, but that is not the case.
“Thankfully, we have great absentee ballot security in Oklahoma, including voter verification through notarization or witnessing, as well as chain of custody requirements that prevent ballot harvesting. As long as these security features remain in place, Oklahoma voters can have confidence in our mail absentee system,” Ziriax said.
Jim Ammerman, who has been a poll worker for two elections, said some of the changes he would like to see would be to make registration more accessible.
“I would like to have same-day registration, I believe [you should be able] to register with your driver's license right there and they sign you up then,” Ammerman said. “There should not be any IDs needed when you’re casting a ballot by mail or have to have it notarized. Those are all poll taxes to me.”
State Representative Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said he believes Oklahoma did a great job conducting this election but said he is kind of on the fence about requiring a notary or ID on one's ballot.
“I believe the Oklahoma Election Commision did a great job getting everything ready and being able to count all the ballots really quickly. Now I will say they do need to learn from this election,” Rosecrants said. “They need to make it to where the ballot process is not so difficult.
“Now part of that has to do with the notary. But a reason we’re able to count the ballots so fast is because of the notary, so I’m a little on the fence about that.”
He also commended Oklahoma on the security of its ballots and how well officials handle the chain of custody, making fraud virtually impossible.
“I think [the election board] did a really good job,” he said. “I did hear about lines in Noble, which is in my distinct, but I think that has more to do with the nature of this election than anything else, honestly.”
He said he would like to see local election boards put together an Election Day rapid response team to more quickly respond to issues such as the one in Noble.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.