With the election right around the corner, officials are on high alert for any sorts of disinformation regarding the upcoming election.
In a press release sent out Monday afternoon, Paul Ziriax, Oklahoma State Election Board secretary, warned voters against false text messages telling them their polling location had changed.
There is one known instance where a voter received a text telling her about a change to her polling place, according to the release. Included in the message was a phone number the voter could call to be removed from the notification list — the number provided was for a male escort service, the release said.
“Disinformation about the voting process is a real threat,” Ziriax said in the release. “Voters should be very cautious about phone calls, emails, social media posts and text messages containing false information about elections — and report suspicious communications to election officials immediately.”
Kathy Singer, assistant secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, told The Transcript she can’t believe how far people go to try and spread misinformation.
“There’s people out there that are doing things that are just terrible,” Singer said. “They’re just trying to clog up our system and everything else.”
Singer said the election board will never contact you by text messaging under any circumstances.
“[Voters] will never receive a text message from us, they will never receive an email from us and I know a lot of voters are getting things in the mail that we don’t send out so it’s kind of difficult,” Singer said.
A lot of the mail confusion is coming from OKVote, Singer said. OKVote is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose mission — according to their website — is to “add 100,000 new voters” in Oklahoma.
“Everybody thinks those OKVote things are from us because they even say in them, ‘We’ve checked your name with the election board.’ Well, they can say that, but it’s not from us,” Singer said.
According to a press release from the nonprofit, OKVote sent out letters in early September to between approximately 310 and 620 registered voters in Oklahoma telling them they weren’t registered to vote yet, in consequence causing a lot of confusion amongst voters in Oklahoma.
“If you didn’t request it from us, you didn’t get it from us,” Singer said. “That’s your voter ID card, that's an application for absentee-by-mail or if they’ve been rejected and we’re sending them another application, something like that,” she said. “So, if they haven’t been in contact with us, they know we didn’t mail them anything.”
Singer encourages voters to call the election board with any questions they have and to always check with them to ensure the validity of the information they are receiving.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Reese Gorman
