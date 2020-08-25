Norman residents will decide Tuesday between two runoff Republican candidates for Cleveland County sheriff and vote on four general obligation bonds that would fund nearly $120 million in quality of life projects.
Sheriff runoff race
The Cleveland County Sheriff Republican runoff is between Rick Adkins and Chris Amason. The winner will face Kelly Owings, Independent, on Nov. 3.
Completed Precincts Reporting: 42 of 84
Amason: 71.18%
Adkins: 28.82%
Proposition 1
Proposition 1 would provide the $85.6 million needed to complete the remaining Norman Forward projects, including the Multi-sport/Aquatic Center, Senior Wellness Center, Softball/Football Complex, Ruby Grant Park, Reaves Park and a Parks Maintenance Facility.
Completed Precincts Reporting: 23 of 50
Yes: 42.44%
No: 57.64%
Proposition 2
Proposition 2 would provide $5 million to construct one or more built solutions intended to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Norman. Function and programming will be determined by ongoing studies on homelessness and housing affordability.
Yes: 53.49%
No: 46.51%
Proposition 3
Proposition 3 would provide $24.3 million needed to renovate and expand the Municipal Complex. These include the Development Center, Municipal Court, Police Department and City Hall renovations, Emergency Operations Center/Dispatch and Fleet and Fire Maintenance Facilities.
Yes: 40.89%
No: 59.11%
Proposition 4
Proposition 4 would allocate $5 million to a small business relief fund to spur economic and community development in Norman in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with particular emphasis on marginalized communities, job retention and creation programs.
Yes: 43.52%
No: 56.48%
