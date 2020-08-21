While Unite Norman organizers expect a recall election to be held in January, an election date remains uncertain as a series of complications could push it further into 2021, city officials say.
Two petition movements began in Norman on July 10 when local attorney and real estate broker Stephen Teel filed an initiative petition. The petition gathered enough verified signatures to allow voters to decide if municipal election candidates will be forced to divulge their party affiliation on campaign materials. The petition has been challenged by Norman residents and a hearing before an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee is scheduled for Sept. 24.
Citizens who formed Unite Norman filed petitions to recall odd-numbered ward city councilors and the mayor. The group submitted signatures for Ward 3 Alison Petrone, Ward 5 Sereta Wilson and Mayor Breea Clark. Wilson resigned after she moved to Ward 4 in late July.
That petition also could be legally challenged. City Clerk Brenda Hall said that due to the thousands of signatures Unite Norman obtained, she will complete the verification process by Sept. 14, a full 30 days after signatures were submitted.
While there is no protest period once signatures are verified, it can be challenged in court, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
An email obtained from Ward 1 Kate Bierman to Hall shows an emailed open records request to Hall for copies of recall signature sheets submitted for Petrone, Wilson and Clark. The request is signed with Bierman’s name and includes the name of her legal counsel, Crowe & Dunlevy. Bierman could not be reached for comment.
CONFLICTS WITH REGULAR ELECTION
Kathy Singer, assistant secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, said her office would need to receive the council’s ordinance calling for the election by Nov. 12 for a Jan. 12, 2021, election date, or 60 days notice.
Meanwhile, the filing period for Petrone and fellow odd-numbered wards will file for their seat in December for the regularly scheduled February election. The mayoral election will be held in 2022.
A January election date could pose challenges for the regularly scheduled odd-numbered council election, Singer said. If Petrone is recalled, there will not be enough time to change the language for the February ballot, Singer said. The Election Board receives 60 days notice prior to the desired election date.
If the recall is successful, Petrone’s name would still appear on the February ballot. Even if she wins, her seat will be empty due to the recall, Singer said.
“We can’t change it (February ballot),” Singer said. “We can only operate with the resolution they (city council) filed with us. There’s no changing that. That filing is done in December. So, this (recall) petition has to go before the people to see if they want to recall these positions, then in February is the primary elections. Say the same people are running. They go ahead and file in December and they run in February and are elected, but they won’t be able to take that position if they’re recalled in January.”
Candidates who win the seat in February are not sworn in until the first council meeting in July. Singer said that leaves the seat vacant.
Petrone has said she intends to fight the recall, The Transcript reported last week.
If the partisan petition survives a legal battle, it remains uncertain whether it would be scheduled ahead of a recall election. City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the Election Board cannot schedule more than one election in January.
“The (County) Election Board only allows one election in January,” she said. “It is up to the council to set the election.”
Hall said a recall election cannot be scheduled with any other questions, according to the city’s charter.
Chairman of Unite Norman Russell Smith said his group expects a January recall election.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
