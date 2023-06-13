Voters will decide today whether Norman gets a water rate increase and Cleveland County gets a new commissioner for District 2.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
If voters approve a rate hike, water customers will see a sizable increase to their base fee and minimal increases to their rates. Voters will be asked to increase the monthly base fee from $6 to $10.90.
The proposed rate increase, approved unanimously by the City Council, would rise from $3.35 to $3.46 for up to 5,000 gallons; from $4.10 to $4.50 for up to 15,000 gallons, and from $5.20 to $6.75 for up to 20,000 gallons.
Utilities staff have estimated the increase will bring an additional $6.7 million to the water fund to pay for capital projects, but much of the boost in funds will come from high consumption users such as those who irrigate.
The extra money will fund revenue bonds for capital projects such as a well-blending plant to bring the city into compliance with chlorination rules from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, water lines replacement, and a federally mandated requirement to document lead water lines in the city.
Commissioner
Tuesday’s other special election is a primary to decide which Republican candidate will advance to the Sept. 12 general election.
After longtime commissioner Darry Stacy resigned in April, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election to fill the remainder of Stacy’s term which expires in 2024.
Appearing on the ballot are Jacob McHughes, deputy commissioner for District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland, and John Bowman, a retired police officer and beekeeper.
The winner will face Libertarian candidate Clint Rapp, a quality assurance officer for oil industry supplier KimRay.
