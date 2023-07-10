The City Council will discuss a bridge repair bond election and decide if it will call for a franchise agreement election between the city and Oklahoma Natural Gas.
The council will review a survey to guide its decision to call for a bond election to fix the city’s crumbling bridges during a 5 p.m. study session at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
During previous meetings, the council was unsure if it should ask voters to approve a 10-year $50 million bond program to replace 10 bridges and repair nine or ask for a five-year $20 million bond to replace three bridges and repair eight.
According to staff reports, the city hired Amber Integrated to conduct a survey, which found 69% favored the 10-year plan. In a separate question, 58% of respondents favored the five-year plan. Both questions drew respondents who said they would vote no on a bridge bond, which were 27% and 36% respectively.
The survey also asked participants about their level of trust in local government. Only 17% said they had strong faith in city government and 27% held moderate trust. The survey showed 9% had no trust and 20% had very little trust.
Election fatigue was a top concern for the council after hearing from staff and constituents that Norman has too many elections. Council had asked staff to include a preferred election date for a bridge bond election, which showed October is preferred over dates in November, February and April.
Gas franchise election
Following the study session at 6:30, the council is expected to approve a resolution call for an Oklahoma Natural Gas franchise election on Sept. 12 after it reached consensus during a study session on June 22.
The 25-year franchise agreement authorizes ONG to access city right-of-ways to maintain its infrastructure, a staff report read.
Norman enjoys the highest franchise fee rate, 4.25%, which nets the city about $1.6 million a year in revenue, an ONG spokesperson told the council last month.
Other business
The council will also consider a contract with Neighborhood Alliance for $173,137 for continued facilitation of neighborhood associations as a community improvement tool. The alliance starts neighborhood groups, hosts workshops on crime prevention and beautification, relationship building and other education sessions.
The contract includes a scope of work plan for its Strong Neighborhoods Initiative in the “East Main Street District,” according to the staff report. The area will include the east downtown commercial corridor, the first courthouse neighborhood and original townsite neighborhood.
According to the plan, the alliance will implement a series of neighborhood improvement program “to address both individual properties and the neighborhood as a whole,” as it identifies issues and concerns in the area.
The council will discuss plans for a new restaurant and retail shops at 3360 S. Classen Blvd. The preliminary plat is a plan for 13,976 square feet commercial plaza half a mile south of State Highway 9 on the west side of Classen.
Details about the restaurant and retailers were not included in the staff report. The lot is zoned commercial. The Planning Commission approved the plat.
