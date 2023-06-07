Voters on Tuesday will decide the outcome of two elections that will effect residents in Norman and Cleveland County.
Norman voters will cast ballots for or against a proposed water rate increase, while some county voters will help decide who will be the next Cleveland County Commissioner for District 2.
If approved, water customers will see a sizable increase to the base fee and minimal increases to the rates. Voters will be asked to increase the monthly base fee from $6 to $10.90.
The proposed rate increase, approved unanimously by the City Council, would rise from $3.35 to $3.46 for up to 5,000 gallons; from $4.10 to $4.50 for up to 15,000 gallons, and from $5.20 to $6.75 for up to 20,000 gallons.
The increased revenue will mean an additional $6.7 million per year for water projects, according to council staff presentations.
If voters approve, the increased revenue will fund revenue bonds for capital projects such as a well-blending plant to bring the city into compliance with chlorination rules from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, water lines replacement, and a federally mandated requirement to document lead water lines in the city.
Voters casting ballots Tuesday in a primary special election will have two Republican candidates to choose from for District 2 commissioner.
Following the resignation of longtime commissioner Darry Stacy in April, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election to fill the remainder of Stacy’s term which expires in 2024.
Appearing on the ballot are Jacob McHughes, deputy commissioner for District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland, and John Bowman, a retired police officer and beekeeper.
The winner will face Libertarian candidate Clint Rapp, a quality assurance officer for oil industry supplier KimRay, in the Sept. 12 general election.
