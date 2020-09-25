The City of Norman is hosting an electronic waste event at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave, from 9 a.m. to noon Oc. 17 for Norman residents who wish to recycle old electronic devices. The event is free and open to all Norman residents.
Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while recycling crew members collect all acceptable electronic products. Products not acceptable for recycling at the event will be left in vehicles.
Electronic items that will be accepted at the event include: televisions, printers, copiers, scanners, FAX machines, laptops, tablets, iPods, mp3 players, audio/video equipment, monitors, phones, modems, hard drives, VCR/DVD/CD players, keyboards and speakers.
Electronic items that will not be accepted at the event include: microwaves, smoke alarms and detectors, fire alarms and detectors, thermometers, large appliances (refrigerators, etc.), dehumidifiers, non-decontaminated medical equipment and any unit with sludge or liquids.
The City of Norman received a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to fund the event. The contractor, United Electronic Recycling LLC, meets specific standards to safely recycle and manage electronics to protect others from identity theft and financial fraud.
Recycling electronics minimizes the amount of hazardous waste in landfills and the extraction of new raw materials from the earth.
For more information, call Environmental Services at 292-9731.
