There’s a “Crazy Girl” alert out for the metro now because of an Eli Young Band (EYB) concert scheduled tonight in Norman.
There’s no way the Texas twang outfit currently based in Nashville can perform in Oklahoma without playing their Song of the Year by that title, snagged at the 2012 Academy of Country Music Awards.
EYB will headline “Phillips 66 Presents the Bedlam series of Beats and Bites” at Riverwind Casino, 1544 W. State Highway 9. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. today, with “neo-traditionalist” country singer/ songwriter Wade Bowen opening the show at 6:30 and EYB taking the stage at 8.
Admission is $5, and food trucks will be on site.
EYB bassist Jon Jones explained why there’s no question his outfit will reprise “Crazy Girl.”
“The audience should feel free to yell for that song all night, knowing that we would get in trouble if we didn’t play it,” Jones said. “You might have to wait until near the end, because we don’t want anyone to leave. We love seeing our crazy girls screaming the words back to us.
“If there’s bad weather and we think they’re going to shut the show down in 20 minutes, we pound through the No. 1’s real quick and start with ‘Crazy Girl,’ just in case the lightning starts. You don’t get paid unless you play ‘Crazy Girl,’ at this point.”
Jones has been part of EYB’s rhythm section for all 22 years of the outfit’s existence. Bandmates are Mike Eli (lead vocals/ guitar), James Young (guitar) and Chris Thompson (drums).
“After being a band together since college in 2000, we’ve been playing together for over half our lives,” Jones said. “I think we have a really solid live show. We play a lot of the stuff that goes back to when we first started, before we had a record deal and big national success, when we were a band out of Texas playing mostly just Texas and Oklahoma.
“We’ll play songs we’ve had on the radio and some of our new stuff. I know Wade Bowen is on the show, and we’ve been playing with him since we started. That’s always a thrill to share the stage with him.”
As with most everyone in the music industry, EYB had a nearly two-year pandemic hiatus from live performances.
“I don’t know if we were close to being burned out, but maybe a little bit,” he said. “Ever since being back on the road, I feel like we have a renewed appreciation for what we have and what we do. I think that’s translating really well on stage right now.”
Jones grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and left there to attend the University of North Texas in Denton. He went because it’s one of the premier music schools in the country. Most of Jones’ classmates were Texans.
“I’d started playing violin at age 2, and now with two young kids, that seems ridiculous,” he said. “It’s all worked out. There was a point in my life where it was, do you pursue sports or do you pursue music.
“I had enough time on stage that I had the bug and knew it was something I could do for the rest of my life. All four of us in the band came to school to pursue music.”
EYB have plenty of professional motivation. Between the four of them, they have nine offspring ages 10 and under.
“Our priorities have really shifted a lot as we’ve settled down and gotten married and started families,” Jones said. “I think our reason for doing it has changed a lot along with that.
“But we’ve remained friends the whole time, and it really is still a lot of fun to get on stage, entertain and see people singing back to you and just putting smiles on people’s faces.”
Being away from home now is not something he looks forward to.
“That definitely gets harder over time,” he said. “It’s a struggle the four of us share together. It’s the coolest career anybody could ask for, touring nationally at a high level.
“We want to keep pushing our careers forward, writing and all that, but it’s important to enjoy and nurture what we have with our families.”
Jones described his group as being four different personalities. They’ve learned to get along, and most friction happened early on.
“Our lead singer, Mike, is a typical leader, but he doesn’t have the kind of inherent ego that a lot of lead men have,” Jones said. “I think we’ve all done a good job of bringing each other back down to earth.
“Our guitar player, James, is probably the most eccentric of all of us. He can be very introverted but then hit the right moment and he’s really out there.
“Our drummer, Chris, and I were roommates in college. He was my first friend when I moved to Texas. It’s important for bass and drums to communicate on stage setting down the foundation for everybody. and it’s really important to have a good friend off-stage.
“Chris was the last to have kids and has turned into such a great dad. I feel like all four of us have families as our No. 1 priority. Sunday morning after our last show, we’re on our way to the airport at 4:30 a.m. to make it home.”
It’s been a long time since EYB last played in Norman.
“It’s a great college town, and we’re looking forward to getting back,” Jones said.
