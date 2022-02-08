Preliminary election results cast incumbent Elizabeth Foreman as the clear winner in the Ward 6 race against challenger Alexander Torvi.
Foreman received 53.54% of the votes against Torvi's 46.46%, unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board showed Tuesday night.
Votes totaled 4,182, with 2,239 cast for Foreman and 1,943 for Torvi. Foreman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Torvi said he was proud of the campaign and all that he learned on the trail.
“I wouldn't trade meeting and listening to so many Ward 6 residents for anything,” he said. “Such a rewarding experience, and I made so many friends. As a 30-year small businessman who makes a living with my hands, I branded myself as a common sense, blue collar conservative. I look forward to staying involved, and helping to steer our community we love to a promising future.”
