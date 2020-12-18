African Queen Jasper, Picasso stone and Brazilian agate are among the beautiful gems designer Elyse Bogart uses in her one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. She makes each by hand in a well-equipped Norman studio.
Bogart teaches these skills at the Firehouse Art Center, which has suffered from the pandemic. Fortunately, her personal creative drive remains strong and active in the face of these challenges.
“I was pretty damn happy when we went into lockdown,” Bogart said. “I can’t go anywhere, I can’t do anything, no one can call me for anything. I had the freedom to shut myself in my studio and have a blast.”
There was some initial anxiety about the spread of a deadly virus. That was gradually replaced by a sense of liberty and time becoming all her own.
“I could be in the studio 24 hours a day if I wanted to,” she said. “I’ve gotten a lot of work done.”
Photos of many of Bogart’s creations are posted at elysebogartdesigns.indiemade.com. She makes bracelets, brooches, rings, earrings and neckpieces. They are high quality works of art.
Bogart’s undergraduate and graduate degrees in fine art are both from the University of Oklahoma. She has been an active presence in Norman’s art scene for decades. Her late spouse was artist and OU painting professor George Bogart (1933-2005).
Earlier this year, Elyse Bogart’s work was included in Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery’s group exhibition titled “40 over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma.”
Her entry was not jewelry. A four piece set was made of vitreous enamel on copper with a powder coating and acrylic paint on medium density fiberboard. It was a quartet of depictions hung on the wall titled “Four Benevolent Goddesses.” They showed women doing the things that have to be done: Shopping, multi-tasking, cooking and doing household maintenance.
These Goddesses are presented in an attractively surrealistic and gloriously magical manner. The work came from a collaboration with other artist friends wherein each would work outside their typical artistic parameters. In some respects the Goddesses do have jewelry-like elements in small, intricate and exquisite detail. But they are decidedly not for adornment of your wrist or ears.
“These wall pieces are good Goddesses who provide for the family, maintain the house, provide gastronomy and are industrious,” she said. “They’re bright and radiate lightness. It’s about women as Goddesses with thoughts about super heroes as ordinary women. Providing for families and taking care of other people. I wanted to portray them as magical in a way.”
Grocery items miraculously fly from the shelves into a shopping Goddess’s cart. A paint bucket and tools are preternaturally summoned to waiting hands. The Goddess of industry has four hands and she’s surrounded by a cloud of busy bees.
“Ordinary women really are super heroes,” she said.
Bogart is fascinated by technique. She shares what she knows with her Firehouse Art Center students and continues to learn from others. Bogart has learned about fabricating silversmith texturing hammers from the expert Kennington couple in North Carolina. She’s also working through a series of projects from a book by master goldsmith Alan Revere.
Bogart’s early art as a child through university was centered on drawing and painting. Those skills and aesthetics continue to inform her work making jewelry.
“I discovered abstraction and basically ditched realism,” she said. “Color and making combinations work together was always the most important thing in undergraduate school,” she said. “That has stayed with me. When I switched over to metal design I haven’t painted since then but all that color sensibility remains.
“I work really hard trying to get the colors right when I’m working with a particular stone in a neckpiece, just as I did when I was a painter, and texture comes from that, too. All that has come forward into jewelry making for me. A piece with texture is more tactile to me than one with a slick surface. But sometimes I’ll do both together as a counterpoint which is really appealing to me.”
Bogart’s artistic inspiration may come from nature in her backyard, operatic heroines or even a houseplant. She’s always open to new concepts, including those of her students.
“They’re always coming up with ideas and things I’ve never thought of,” Bogart said.
