Bus riders and unhoused individuals have options when navigating Arctic temperatures in Norman.
Embark is Norman’s fare-free fixed bus route, and as of noon Thursday, the bus system is working at full schedule.
Embark Norman operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. It will not operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
Those who need to escape the cold can take routes 121 or 110 to A Friend’s House, a warming shelter that is at the intersection of James Garner Avenue and West Gray Street.
“Both routes will have stops within a couple of blocks within that location,” said Cody Marsh, Embark spokesperson.
Marsh said operations are going as scheduled and precipitation has not affected road conditions. Embark will continue to evaluate the situation if conditions worsen, he said.
“If bus routes need to be shortened, we have some standard winter detours that go into effect," Marsh said. "Riders can find that out on the Embark website. Currently, we are expecting to operate as normal."
For real time updates, users can sign up for mobile and text alerts at https://embarkok.com/norman.
Routes within Norman are free, but routes that connect Norman to Oklahoma City have a fare attached to them.
“In Norman, with no fare, it is a great service to get folks to work and get them to where they need to be, and for people to access social services and shelters,” Marsh said.
The spokesman said it is important to use the app to find out about arrival times. With subfreezing temperatures, it is dangerous for riders to wait outside for an extended period. He also said that in inclement driving conditions, buses need more time to come to a stop and to turn, so drivers should be more cautious.
“We want to remind drivers with whom we are sharing the road that when we have winter weather, be mindful of buses when they are taking stops," Marsh said. "They may take more time to take turns. Drive defensively when they are around our buses."
Care-A-Vans has been operating in the cold, and will continue to work through the snap. For Christmas hours, check the Facebook page.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the organization focused on giving unhoused people rides to hotels, where they are also flipping the bill. The organization is working with the nonprofit Food and Shelter to make sure that the hotel nights are paid for.
“We’ve gotten a number of folks that are from encampments and getting them into rooms,” said Steve Lett, Care-A-Vans organizer. “We’ve gotten a lot of community donations, and right now we are shelling out the cash.”
Unhoused individuals who need a ride and those who want to donate can call 405-532-6436.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.