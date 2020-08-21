A bond proposition would expand an overcrowded municipal complex, but police officials say it will do far more to enhance public safety.
A planned emergency operations command center [EOC] is part of a $120 million general obligation bond package with four ballot questions. Proposition 3 would renovate and expand municipal facilities if voters approve it on Aug. 25.
The EOC would expand dispatch staff. For now, the Norman Police Department’s crew say they’re crouched in close quarters.
“There’s no room to expand,” said NPD Communications Systems Manager Russell Anderson. “Our minimum staffing is four when we should have about seven every day. The problem with that is we don’t have room to seat those extra people. There are days when we have six people for training, and it’s people on top of people and obviously not safe during COVID.”
During high call volume, escalating noise makes it difficult to hear a distressed person on the other line and can lead to delays in response.
“You get six people talking, the radios going — it’s just extremely loud,” Anderson said. “It could be an emergency that officers are calling out, and that can be missed because because of the noise volume.”
Dispatch employees do more than take 911 emergency calls. They field calls for the Norman Fire Department, Animal Welfare, Parks and Little Axe, to name a few, NPD spokesman Brent Barbour said.
“We’ve got one person supervising, one person on the fire and EMS [Emergency Medical Services] radio, one on Parks and Animal Welfare, and that leaves call taking to be shared by the entire group,” Anderson said. “There’s a good change, better than 60% that you’re talking to the 911 operator who’s also dispatching your medical emergency, so they’re juggling between the two. Our average call time is one minute, 21 seconds. Well when you’re doing both jobs at the same time, that call might take take three, or four, or five minutes.”
The new EOC will be built to withstand an F5 tornado, a far cry from the department’s 1982 building which was damaged by an F0 several years ago, Chief Kevin Foster recalled.
“When those incidents are happening, they can’t be on the floor taking calls if they’re in the danger area,” Barbour said. They evacuate “while the calls keep coming.”
In 1982, when the population was around 70,000 people, Barbour said, but today the population is at least 120,000. As the population increased, so did staff. A new EOC and other renovations of the department will make room for other functions where two or more officers share small offices in shifts. The center will also house a traffic management center as part of the 2019 Transportation Bond and information technology.
Municipal court, a modular attachment to the department, is also stretched thin for space and will relocate to City Hall’s Building A.
“Every afternoon when court is held, it’s completely full,” Barbour said. “People standing on the walls, just about, but right now that’s not the case because of COVID.”
The large room could be used as a meeting space for community policing programs, training or for shift briefs. Currently, shifts meet in a smaller room.
Offices in Building A will move into a disused library as a development center to house planning, permitting, licensing and development services.
The bond package also would help fund for a facility to house the city’s newly acquired transit buses and fire vehicles for maintenance and administrative offices.
Bond funds would allocate $11.2 million for the $22.5 municipal renovations project, $8 million toward the $14.5 million EOC and $5 million for the $11 million transportation and fire facility.
