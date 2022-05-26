Norman’s unhoused population will lose access to the city’s shelter two months ahead of schedule after the landlord notified the city that the property insurance is canceled and set to expire along with a request to vacate.
The lease was to expire in August because the landlord decided not to renew it, but now the city’s overnight shelter will be forced to close by June 27, a statement from the city reads.
The shelter at 325 East Comanche St. holds 35 beds, but has averaged 26 guests per night, according to the most recent report. The shelter is funded through an Emergency Solutions Grant via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city has increased its efforts to find housing for shelter clients after it recently hired three workers to act as case managers, city spokesperson Tiffany Vrska said in a statement Thursday.
The Transcript asked the city Monday for an update on plans to relocate the shelter.
“At this time there are no prospective properties identified for relocation of the emergency shelter but, as continuously communicated in public meetings, staff continues to explore options and seek partnerships for relocation opportunities,” Vrska said Tuesday. “There’s been several buildings that staff has explored in past years, and requests have been denied or ignored.”
While the city’s options had not improved two days later, Vrska said the city will send out a request for proposal to area partner agencies to offer an emergency shelter.
Food & Shelter Inc. executive director April Doshier said her facility is considering it. The organization provides emergency food, housing and case management services to the poor and unhoused.
“Food and Shelter is examining possibilities right now including our own space and the possibility of off-site space,” Doshier said in an email. “We had hoped to have more time to examine these options, but do hope to help our community have a solution before winter.”
The Transcript asked the Salvation Army, which does not operate a low barrier shelter, to comment on its emergency shelter operations and available bed space. The organization did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Meanwhile, the city applied for a $5 million grant to the state for American Rescue Plan Act funds to build and operate an emergency shelter.
“If funds are awarded, the public will be kept apprised of plans moving forward concerning how this funding could be put to use,” Vrska’s statement reads.
City staff have spent months looking for a new shelter location. Plans to locate one in the Griffin Memorial campus off 12th Avenue NE and Main Street failed after the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced that property would be sold along with others to fund a new mental hospital.
The plan was fraught with legal questions regarding state laws that restrict sex offenders from being housed within 2,000 feet of schools, churches, playgrounds and other accommodations for children. The site was close to a charter school and services for children and families.