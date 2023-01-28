People receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits learned this week they will receive a reduction in payments, effective March 1.
Local non-profits are bracing for more calls for service after Congress approved the cuts to emergency payments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP recipients will no longer receive benefits that were approved in 2020.
“The City of Norman is aware of the recent announcement concerning the return of pre-pandemic SNAP benefits beginning March 1 from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services,” said Tiffany Vrska, chief communications officer for the City of Norman.
She said Norman will collaborate and support local nonprofits to meet the needs of residents, adding the city allotted $3.2 million in ARPA funds to different agencies, including Food & Shelter, Meals on Wheels, and Pantry Partners, at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting.
“We commend the work and dedication of our nonprofit partners and are committed to maintaining open lines of communication during this transition,” Vrska said.
According to Oklahoma Department of Human Services, 27,560 individuals (13,588 households/cases) receive SNAP in Cleveland County as of Jan. 20.
Casey White, the department’s external communications and media relations administrator, said the average SNAP benefit in fiscal year 2022 was $7.07 per person, per day, or $2.36 per meal.
“As the emergency allotments come to an end with the February payments, these benefit averages will return to pre-pandemic levels for SNAP customers,” White said.
“To give you some context, in FY19, the average SNAP benefit was $4 per person, per day, or $1.33 per meal. I should note, however, that there have been some cost of living adjustments since the FY19 period.”
Emergency allotments brought customers’ monthly SNAP benefits the maximum allowable benefit for their household size, White said.
“Regular benefits were loaded onto customers’ EBT cards the 1st through the 10th of the month, and the emergency allotments were delivered in a second payment toward the end of the month,” she said.
Stephanie Christopher, captain of the Salvation Army of Cleveland County, said ending emergency SNAP benefits won’t affect the nonprofit’s operations, but she expects her organization will serve more people.
“We’ve seen a decrease in service when the benefits increase, and I’m sure we will see an increase in need once the benefits go away,” Christopher said.
In response, the Salvation Army will reach out to its providers to ask for more food.
“We are always prepared. We have a great community in Norman,” she said. “People give to us generously, and we will give it to the folks generously.
“There will not be discrimination as to why they are here. If they say they need our help, we are here to help.”
In the last six months, the Salvation Army of Cleveland County has distributed 1,100 meals.
Summer McGuire of Meals on Wheels told The Transcript she expects a greater need upon the expiration of emergency SNAP benefits.
“I think we will probably indirectly see even more clients coming to us,” she said.
Meals on Wheels asks clients to pay based on their ability, and most recipients do not pay anything.
“I can only imagine that people will start to look for outside sources if their benefits are getting cut,” McGuire said. “I would imagine Meals on Wheels will be on one of the services they call to see if they qualify, and to try to get affordable food.”
Sunny Hill, food service director at Food and Shelter, said the organization will be affected by SNAP cuts.
“It will have an impact on us, but it won’t be direct,” she said. “The thing is that we will see an increase in our pantry visits for people that have lost their benefits.”
Hill said she doesn’t expect cuts to affect daily service, but fears that it could have a domino effect, and that many will not be able to afford their rent or other essential items.
Over the last year, Food & Pantry has served 160,000 meals. It served about 400 prepackaged meals per day in December, and 425 to 475 people came every day for a hot meal for breakfast and lunch.
Sandy Duncan, Mission Norman manager, said 38 families who represent 146 people come to pick up food.
“We see at least one or two new families a day,” she said. “It will increase with the SNAP benefits being cut and food being high.”
Some nonprofit administrators noted the cost of food is also affecting their operations, as well as those who they serve.
“We found out last October that the price that we pay for food was increasing by 30% which was a huge strain on our budget,” McGuire said. “We are asking for all the support we can get right now.”
Contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, mealsonwheelsnorman.com; The Salvation Army of Cleveland County, tsaok.org; Food and Shelter, foodandshelterinc.org; and Mission Norman, themissionok.org.
