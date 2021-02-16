History lives in the stories told by people who lived them and those who cherish them. A panel of City of Norman employees shared their stories on a panel Monday night as they each celebrate their own heritage during Black History Month.
Mayor Breea Clark and Equity and Inclusion Officer Cinthya Allen welcomed City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco, Norman Police Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson, Water Plant Manager Steve Hardeman and Municipal Court Clerk Administrator Rhonda Guerrero to Monday’s virtual event.
Participants shared stories about those who influenced them and helped them achieve their goals; in those stories, the fabric of their lives appeared, from the early days of desegregation of schools and education, to support from family and fellow employees.
Francisco and Hardeman remembered when Blacks and white Oklahomans finally began to attend the same schools. Both men grew up in Oklahoma City, and recalled what it was like to be thrust onto an equal playing field.
“I went K through 6th grade segregated in an all-Black school, all-Black neighborhood and we went through a big time culture shock when, in 1972, bussing started,” Francisco recalled. “It was just a very weird time because it’s all the way on the other side of town.”
Francisco said it was like going to a different state.
“We were scared to death,” he said. “And the weirdest thing is that the white people were scared to death, and they didn’t know we were scared to death. It was a very weird time.”
All things considered, Francisco said integration was a good thing for him. He found he was “as smart as these kids” and could “hold his own” with those he was once feared.
Hardeman was in the third grade when desegregation started.
“We’re going (away) from all the people that we know — it was like going off to prison for us because (there was) nobody we knew on the other side of town,” he said.
Hardeman was raised by a single mother who refused to allow her concerned family to break up her home after Hardeman’s father was murdered when he was an infant. His mother was 20 at the time, and pregnant with his sister when she lost her husband.
“My mom said, ‘Absolutely not, you’re not taking my kids.’ So she worked three, four jobs trying to do what she can,” Hardeman said. “She bought her first house when she was 26 on her own. I learned a lot from what I saw her do and my grandparents do.”
It was his mother’s encouragement and his faith that helped him find the determination to eventually complete his master’s degree.
Jackson said his mother also pushed him to get an education. She obtained a degree in nursing from the University of Oklahoma, he said.
The importance of education was evident when he and his siblings were sick with chicken pox and the school refused to give his mother assignments during their five week illness.
“My mom was told, ‘Well you don’t have to worry about that, they’ll get caught up in five weeks.’ There’s no way we could get caught up after five weeks, so that’s when she pulled us out of public school and put us in private school,” Jackson recalled.
All panelists said they were raised by hard-working parents, and had influences from grandparents or extended family who taught them life lessons.
Guerrero was raised in Woodward, Oklahoma, where there was little diversity. Born to a white and Native American mother and Black father, she and her twin sister were different in a small rural community.
“My grandmother always told me, ‘Be kind and be a hard worker,’” she said. “My mother was a hard worker too. My mother is an introvert, very quiet, but my grandmother was loud and that’s me — my sister and I are loud. We love people. That’s how my grandmother was. She loved to dance, always had a positive attitude and always made me feel better all the time growing up.”
Before the pandemic, all four panelists said they also supported each other at work and had a monthly luncheon where they shared their career news with each other.
Celebrating Black History Month was important to each panelist, who celebrates throughout the year in a variety of ways.
Hardeman said he traveled with his family to important historical sites. Francisco said his family keeps an extensive library on notable Black figures in history, among other material. Guerrero said she stays connected to Black family members and educates herself on the issues of race throughout America’s history. Jackson said he encourages everyone — not just his family — to study history for themselves.
He said he finds that many non-Black people do not tune into Black History month documentaries or celebrations in February.
“It applies to all of us,” Jackson said. “U.S. history applies to all of us, and the ones who need it (Black History) the most flip through the channels and don’t even watch it. I would love for the day when these things are addressed in the schools, by their parents, from a young age that we are aware of these facts and not as adults now, trying to explain these things.”
Francisco agreed.
“I just encourage everybody to study it,” he said. “Because if you are an American, you have been shaped by Black history and Black people’s culture permeates the culture of this county and you cannot get away from it … you cannot separate Black history from American history.”
