Amanda Boehm-Garcia understands the power of art.
Its magic can heal, amaze and charm otherwise sober people into parting with large sums of money.
Boehm-Garcia works at the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art. She is the director of learning and engagement. In that capacity she has the happy task of educating people about art in and outside of the museum.
Boehm-Garcia is a visual artist herself who was a freelance illustrator for nearly a decade, specializing in creating pictures for books and magazines. She’s a printmaker with an MFA in that discipline from San Francisco Art Institute, where she was also a Fulbright Fellowship award winner.
“Working at the museum, I just absolutely love getting to connect people with the work that we have in our collection,” Boehm-Garcia said. “Watching someone make those personal connections that they never would have had on their own, having discussions with individuals about a piece of work and seeing where it can take someone, observing it happen in the moment is different with every person. It never gets old, it always brightens my day and I love it.”
Boehm-Garcia manages a variety of programs in her job, but one in particular she has a special affinity for. It’s a collaboration between the Fred and area Veterans Administration hospitals and services. She’s a self-described U.S. Air Force brat whose dad was a major.
“I’ve been a military dependent for all of about three years of my entire life,” she said. “My ex-husband was in the U.S. Army before he passed away. Veterans have a very special place in my heart. I understand what they go through, especially after leaving military service when trying to re-connect to civilian life, which can be pretty difficult. I think of our program as a bridge to the community.”
The Fred’s initiative with the VA began in 2018, and was one of Boehm-Garcia’s first projects.
“It was a monthly program at the VA hospital,” she said. “Originally I was going there to the outreach department and working in their arts center. I would bring a reproduction of an artwork from the museum and some materials. We’d talk as a group about the artwork here in the museum and then do a related art activity.”
Many of the vets are pretty good artists and do it on their own.
“The program brought new materials along with teaching new techniques in a workshop environment,” she said. “Quarterly, groups of veterans would come to the museum for a tour.”
The pandemic dictated the program roll with its viral punches.
“I kept in touch with the recreation therapist and we discussed doing it virtually,” she said. “We’ve met through a Zoom platform monthly since November.”
Vets are still provided with art supplies, and the group discusses the objects they create virtually.
“The focus now is providing a space where they can socially interact with each other,” Boehm-Garcia said. “It’s a way to avoid being isolated, and a chance to be together is important to them. The finished art product isn’t as important as the moments of creating together. Now it’s more along the lines of art therapy.”
Boehm-Garcia has learned more about the power of art.
“It can be an example of how one can express one’s self,” she said. “Art has historical importance, but it can also teach us about the artist’s own personal struggle, ways to communicate what they’ve been through.”
Oklahoma’s demographic statistics are significant to Boehm-Garcia.
“Nationally, less than 1% of people identify as military,” she said. “Here, 9% do. That’s a huge concentration, and there aren’t any programs for them outside the VA. That’s another reason this is so important to me as well.
“The socialization of the group being together is important, also cognitive concentration happens when we’re talking about art in the collection. Refinement of skills and personal efficacy for what they’ve created, along with being able to emotionally express yourself, are also part of it.”
Boehm-Garcia’s career has not precluded her from continuing to be an artist.
“Now I primarily draw,” she said. “I do a lot of work with Floriography. It was the Victorian era idea of using flowers to communicate messages back and forth between people.”
It was cryptic signaling for the erotically challenged of that time.
“My work is all collage drawings,” she said.
Working at The Fred brings daily artistic inspiration to Boehm-Garcia.
Her first specific work cited was “The Sacrifice of Isaac” (1985) by Israeli sculptor Menashe Kadishman. The naturally corroded steel work depicts an ascendant ram and upended human.
It was inspired by the sculptor’s service in the Israel Defense Forces, where he saw human lives sacrificed in war.
“That sculpture is so powerful, and I feel really lucky that we have this piece on campus,” she said.
