Community stakeholders received a copy of the updated Engineering Design Criteria, which sets forth quality levels for public infrastructure improvements in Norman, the first week of October.
The finalized version comes after two years of meetings for review and feedback, after the EDC Update was authorized by Norman City Council.
“Almost all new roads, water lines, sewer lines and various other land improvement are created by development of private land by landowners that already own or have recently purchased property,” Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said. “These developers follow a process to improve the property and often sell this investment to new owners.
“This process dedicates the roads or rights-of-way to the public for their use; it also provides for utility services ease of use, protection and repair with dedicated easements.”
Since the City of Norman accepts responsibility to maintain roads, safe drinking water, sanitary sewer, and other important public services, certain standards must be met during design and construction in order for this acceptance to be granted.
Amendments were last made to the current EDC in 2006. Significant, proposed updates to the new criteria center around items related to Green Storm Water Infrastructure, Complete Streets, Accessibility, Traffic Impact Analyses and Innovative Construction Materials.
A series of public meetings — both virtual and in person — will be scheduled in the near future for any interested community members to offer feedback to the newly proposed updates. Questions may be directed to the Public Works Administrative Offices at 366-5453.
