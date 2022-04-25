Last week, Seminole Nation of Oklahoma Chief and former Oklahoma House Representative and Senator Enoch Kelly Haney died here in his home state at age 81.
In addition to being a beloved leader, father and friend to many, he was an artist who worked and lived here in Norman. Haney maintained a studio at 2309 W. Main St. where he painted and drew sketches for his famous sculptures.
Most notable of these may be the 22-foot-tall bronze statue titled “The Guardian,” which was mounted atop the Oklahoma State Capitol dome in 2002.
Haney purchased an advertisement in The Norman Transcript in February, 2021 announcing that his studio would be closing. A visit to that space found the artist working on a Native military-themed painting.
An interview was requested, appointment made and Haney spoke about his life, art and leadership experiences in Oklahoma. The following is a transcription of that conversation from February 4, 2021.
Q: When did you start making art ?
A: There was a red clay road in front of our home. I would take that clay and make sculptures out of it. The first one I made was a head of Abraham Lincoln, which must have been when I was in first grade.
There was a huge sand rock near our home. My sister and I used to draw on it. When I was 10 years old, my mama bought me some oil paints. She was always very supportive of my art. I made a painting of a buffalo standing over a cliff with a mountain background. That was my first painting that I recall, and I gave it to my grandpa. I have no idea if any of these things still exist because it’s been so long ago.
Maybe being an artist was born in me. In fifth grade, my teacher Mrs. Harold Bay in Shawnee was really instrumental, because she taught me how to draw. It says something about the school systems that they had art at that time. It made a difference in my life and the lives of other people.
Mrs. Bay had posters of famous artists on her wall. One was "The Drawbridge" by Van Gogh, one was "Whistler’s Mother" and "Blue Boy" by Gainsborough. I have now been around the world to see all of those originals. "The Drawbridge" was my favorite. I didn’t like "Whistler’s Mother" until I saw the original. His vision was fantastic. It just grabs you.
I was influenced by Mrs. Bay — she showed me how to use shading when I drew. That has stayed with me until today.
In junior high, they had a special art program with a full time art teacher named Bill Malone. He took me from there and all the way through. I have to say that I think I was one of his favorites, because he stayed in touch with me. I went to visit him several years ago and had given him some of my paintings. He had those in his home.
I did sign painting for a while when I was going to OCU and had a family and three kids. I had no money, so on the way back from OCU I’d stop at a shop and paint signs so I could buy bread and milk for the kids.
Later I went to Bacone College, which is really where I got my start in Native artwork. The artist there was Dr. Dick West, who was one of the most renowned artists of that day and time. He played football at OU and was a commander in WWII. I learned from my Native friends there little by little.
Q: How do you describe the satisfaction you get from creating art?
A: It comes after I complete a work. There’s one of my best paintings called "Freedom’s End." I used my dad’s image for it. It was this Indian holding barbed wire, looking at it with tears coming down. It said a lot and I sold five hundred prints of that painting. That was one of my most famous paintings made in the 1970s.
Q: Do you think your artist’s eye contributed to your political career?
A: Yes, I think it did. When you create, you start out with a concept. All that interacts with life and planning, which I have a background in and helped me a lot.
Politics was a way of life that I enjoyed. I did it because I wanted to help people. A lot of things came into play to do that. I think I have a good way of talking to people. You win a race not by yourself or your family, which is important, but other people have to help you, so I had to communicate myself to others. They in turn helped me. That’s a really good feeling.
I was in the ministry in the 1960s, because that’s what I’d studied, quite frankly. My dad and grandfather had been ministers, so I thought I was supposed to be a minister. When it came down to it, it was just to help people. That helped me too in campaigning, and I spent a lot of time going to see people. I asked them what they wanted from government.
I’d had a television talk show for three years and people said they’d watched me. It was a mixture of all those things. A Black lady on my campaign suggested I make postcards with my paintings on them and send them out asking people to vote for me. That’s what I did when I ran for the Senate, and you can’t imagine how much that helped me. Years later people say, "hey, I still have your card."
Q: Was being a politician in the Seminole Nation much different than in the Oklahoma State House?
A: Yes. When I went into the legislature, I went with the perception that I was there to help people. Politics became my ministry. That’s how I was able to do so much.
People didn’t know I had a background in finance when I was marching my way into Appropriations. For eight years in the Senate, I was Appropriations chair. I had a small bank in Oklahoma City years ago. It outlasted the downfall of the banks but then some other banks wanted the location so we sold to them.
Q: How has your Native heritage influenced your art?
A: I don’t normally go there. I’m just an artist. Art is who I am. It’s like breathing. I’m closing this studio, but I can’t ever stop painting and drawing.
Q: How have you seen the arts change in Oklahoma during your lifetime?
A: Styles of artists all across the country have changed. I came through that era when they did abstract, non-objective paintings, too. When that went away, we went back to some realism. Within the last 10 years the styles have mushroomed again. More color and abstract colors.
Q: “The Guardian” is possibly your best-known work. What is the narrative that inspired you to make that monumental sculpture?
A: It was kind of unusual. First of all, they sent out a request for a model of a Native warrior to go on top of the Capitol.
Then they specified that they did not want it to be identified as any particular tribe. I could understand that — there’s 39 tribes recognized by the Federal government. That was the hardest thing about doing it.
The day I learned I was one of the contestants, I was getting ready to go to Europe and Asia, and would be gone for over two weeks. I thought, "how am I going to do this?"
I got to Paris and went and looked at the sculptures. "The Thinker," which is one simple figure with some meaning behind it — I saw several famous ones that impressed me that way. I concentrated on doing something simple.
I came back and was three days away from the submission deadline and hadn’t come up with anything. I was driving by Tinker Field and something hit me. It was an image with no particular style, no tribe, just a man standing. I grabbed an envelope and sketched it out in five seconds so I wouldn’t lose it.
There was a young man who lived across the road from me. He was a part-Choctaw young man who played sports, and at that age, slim and trim with good muscle structure. I asked him if he’d model for me and he said sure.
The imagery has to be non-tribal, so I picked out a time in history when Native people’s clothing was basically the same. Leather leggings, moccasins, a shield and before bows and arrows, a staff, so that’s what I went for.
There were several ways they used buckskin for their shields — some used alligator hide and different types of wood. Most tribes, but not all used things in fours. I made four feathers on his shield. It’s a sacred number to us.
It’s a simple sculpture. The title is because he’s up there as a guardian. He’s a legislator of the people and is supposed to be taking care of people. Well, sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t (chuckles).
Q: What do you like about what you’re doing now?
A: I’m still working on my paintings, they’re going well. I have a sculpture here I need to finish and I’ve got one in the foundry that’s going and I like it better than most. It’s one of a soldier in the 45th Division. I was in the 45th Division myself.