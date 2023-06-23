The Summer Breeze concert series plans to take a walk on the wild side with Tulsa export King Cabbage Brass Band (KCBB) this weekend. The eight piece outfit is a musical homage to the horn and drum stylings made popular in the Big Easy. It will be KCBB’s first performance in Norman. The free show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Avenue. Greg “Coach” Fallis is the big band’s leader who plays sousaphone and trombone. He anticipates recruiting a new fan base here.
“The audience who comes out for Summer Breeze can expect a fun and high energy show with a lot of sing-alongs to songs they know,” Fallis said. “We will do our Second Line parade through the Lions Park crowd. The chemistry in the band is great. We play covers, original music and New Orleans brass band standards.”
Fallis is an Okie and Golden Hurricane alum who went to New Orleans a few years back so he could marinate in the city’s rich musical heritage.
“I started playing trombone in high school at the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, got a scholarship and kept going in music education at the University of Tulsa,” he said. “After that to the University of Memphis for a graduate degree in trombone.”
Fallis honed his chops after that with the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
“It was living on a bus, starting in Miami and traveling cross country all the way to Seattle and everywhere in between,” he said. “Then I played in Memphis brass bands for a year with frequent trips to New Orleans where I had friends.”
He moved to the Big Easy but the pandemic had dried up paying gigs. Jam sessions, playing for tips and enjoying the inimitable street ambience kept him around.
“I picked up some of the traditions that way and then decided to come back to Oklahoma and start a brass band,” Fallis said. “I didn’t know if anyone would care here but now I’m all-in with KCBB and it’s all I do now.”
The outfit plays corporate events, private parties, weddings and even a funeral or two. They knew they’d made it into the big time when Tulsa’s storied Cain’s Ballroom called back again after the band had a conflict with the first concert date the venue offered. KCBB reveres the New Orleans vibe while having fun doing it. They blend pop, hip hop, R&B and funk grooves into their sonic jambalaya.
“We want to honor the brass band tradition with this bunch of really creative people,” he said. “Now it’s become our own thing. We’re playing feel-good music that we hope will bring people together. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing music. The response to KCBB has been better than I could have imagined.”
Fallis spoke about a few of his large ensemble. Nicholas “Cookies” Foster is percussionist. His day job is music educator.
“He lived for a year in New Orleans after college,” Fallis said. “Just because he loves the music and we all have a different relationship with it. He’s a fantastic writer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist.”
Andy “Macho Man Randy Cabbage” McCormick honks saxophone.
“He toured extensively with T-Bird and the Breaks and lived in Austin for seven years,” Fallis said.
Dr. Dave “Freaklips” Johnson plays trumpet and “…Several octaves.” He’s a veteran of entertaining tourists on the Mississippi Queen river boat circuit.
“Now he can do that same music here and be closer to his wife,” he said.
Fallis recognizes there’s good, bad and ugly to being a band leader. He takes it all in stride albeit backwards in order to end on a positive note.
“The ugly is when s- — hits the fan and people look at you for what to do,” he said. “That’s not very often. I’m the CEO of a large band, don’t take it lightly and work as hard as I can. Sometimes I have to make a decision that’s not always popular. The bad is when my lip busts. A bloody lip on stage is not fun. But mostly it’s good. It’s been blood, sweat and tears growing KCBB from total zero in two years. Now I have a manager and booking agent.
“The band members are like my second family. It’s a working relationship and I respect their boundaries, but I love those guys and would do anything for them.”
Fallis characterizes his band as having a blue collar, hardworking mentality.
“I’m really proud of that,” he said. “We’re playing show after show after show. It motivates me to work harder for the rest of the band.”
Fallis has connections to Norman through playing in Taylor Graham and Justin Dupuis-led combo Henna Roso. He’s performed in the Deli and Opolis.
“They’re close friends of ours and we love coming to Norman,” Fallis said. “It’s a cool place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.