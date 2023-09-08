Birds have always been a part of the human experience.
We admire their beauty and ability to fly, domesticate, many keep some as pets, hunt wild ones and eat many of them. Birds have been artistic muses going back to when imagery was first created. They are the subject of an art exhibition up now until Nov. 26 at the University of Oklahoma’s Sam Noble Natural History Museum, 1335 Asp Avenue.
It’s titled “Flight Lines: The Art of Natural History at OU.” Museum Assistant Curator of Ethnology Claire Nicholas Ph.D and School of Visual Arts instructor Haley Prestifilippo are co-curators of the show. A reception open to the public will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 22.
Flight Lines is unique in that it combines art work by undergraduate students who recently took Prestifilippo’s drawing class and a computer animation class led by Tess Elliot for credit, along with pictures by three long-dead luminaries of the natural art world.
The latter are Louis Agassiz Fuertes (1874-1927), Francis Lee Jaques (1887-1969) and famous OU artist, scientist and teacher George Miksch Sutton (1898-1982).
Norman’s Urban Wilderness Area and an avian research center in Bartlesville are both named in Sutton’s honor. Ornithologists are known for stalking wild birds in remote areas around the globe.
Flight Lines grandly pays tribute on a wall to a quote from Dr. Sutton on this matter: “Some Ornithologists are not quite happy unless they’re on the go. Of these last am I. Don’t blame me for this restlessness. Blame the birds.”
The exhibition deserves plenty of credit with Sutton being proved correct over 40 years after his death, birds are indeed guilty of causing a wealth of artistic inspiration.
“One of the things I’m super excited about is that this exhibition brings together many different disciplines,” co-curator Prestifilippo said. “It has science, humanities and art that all meet in this beautiful confluence. It also brings together different areas in the art department which is rare, oddly.”
The class and show are part of the School of Visual Arts’ new initiative toward a scientific illustration track. Traditional studio drawing students collaborated with art technology and culture students. OU is such a big campus these people hadn’t met before. Classes were at the natural history museum where they had access to the collections and gained understanding of how to work with researchers.
“It helps them understand other concrete avenues in the field of art they may not have thought of before where they could use their talents,” she said.
The juxtaposition of highly detailed and keenly researched bird pictures by the artists working in other centuries with art by today’s college students was a genius idea.
“Pairing that professional illustration work of Sutton, Fuertes and Jaques who were prominent experts with novice student work creates a dialogue with one another where you see differences and a sense of historical practice of illustration with more diverse methods of visualization,” co-curator Nicholas said. “It’s a nice thing for the audiences to see that range. I like that this exhibition grew from a collaboration and have enjoyed working with Haley and other School of Visual Arts instructors. Many other departments at the museum were involved other than ethnology.”
Flight Lines includes notebook sketches and semi-finished work by both the pros and the students which provides insight into their thought processes. Comic book and modern pop culture influences appear occasionally.
Some of the students were fascinated by obscure details they learned about avian physical capabilities, what they eat and how they raise their nestlings. These are sometimes reflected in their art. Same with some of Sutton’s pictures. There’s a reason prickly pear cactus appear in his drawing of a roadrunner. The speedy birds eat that plant’s seed pods.
“This show includes a lot of the process work,” Prestifilippo said. “Usually in museums you just see finished work, so getting to see sketches, it’s incredible how they thought about these birds. The students learned there’s a lot of preliminary work that goes into the finished fine art. It’s an understanding they’ll take away about the artistic process.”
In addition to pictures of birds, Flight Lines also includes what they call “skins” of actual creatures that are depicted. They’re whole dead birds that have been preserved. There’s an enormous raven and several other remarkable specimens from the museum’s collection which the students had access to.
“All these experiences were extremely valuable to the students,” Prestifilippo said. “They were immersed in the museum environment, handling specimens and seeing them from all angles. They were also part of how the show was organized and their work was presented in terms of scale and the narratives. It’s not often student work is viewed in a space like this.”
Twenty four students participated. Only one got a big fat F from non-attendance.
“A couple of student statements talked about how challenged they were drawing realistically so I think it built up some confidence in their abilities,” Nicholas said.
Some of Dr. Sutton’s art is on display for the first time in OU history.
“We purposely selected work that had not been shown,” Nicholas said. “All the pencil and pen and ink pieces have not been exhibited before. There’s a pen and ink of a snowy owl that’s very similar to one that went into one of his published books. I think the mediums were just not preferred in prior exhibits. Fuertes was Sutton’s mentor and some of the art of his in Flight Lines has also not been shown before.”
Fuertes was the big name in ornithology art in the late 19th and early 20th century. He took teenage Sutton under his wing in 1916.
“I assume that the museum received Fuertes’ watercolor work from Sutton and we have one pencil study for what became a diorama at the Bell Natural History Museum (St. Paul, MN.) by Francis Lee Jaques,” Nicholas said.
