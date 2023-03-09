Alayna Wong has a multitude of talents.
In addition to nearing completion of her BFA in Ballet Pedagogy at the University of Oklahoma, she’s skilled in the nimble craft of crochet. But that’s not all.
On a recent Second Friday Art Walk night in downtown Norman, she knew just where to set up her table for maximum sales of crocheted handicrafts. Wong dances artistically, crochets like a seasoned grandma and knows effective marketing, as well.
“I set up my table in front of Rusty’s Custard at Main Street and Crawford Avenue because I figured the clientele for custard and the clientele for small, cute stuffed animals would have a large overlap,” Wong said. “I think I was right, and it has been a blast selling my work at Art Walk. The conversations I’ve had with people over crocheting or ‘Oh, my son loves dinosaurs’ have been really great.”
Wong’s business card reads “Jeté and Crochet.” The first word is a jump form in ballet and second a process for creating textiles by looping yarn. Wong crochets amigurumi which is the Japanese custom of crocheting or knitting small stuffed yarn critters. She makes her own patterns and sticks mostly to making toys that approximate real animals rather than mythic beasts.
“I would feel uncomfortable selling amigurumi from patterns that other people created,” she said. “So I follow my own vision and creative style and come up with a draft of something I’d be excited for other people to look at. It has taken practice and time for sure. I lean toward real life creatures such as lions, tigers and turtles. But I have also done custom orders for imaginary animals, so a lot of Pokémon, anime creatures and many food items. ”
Wong learned to crochet in the time-honored tradition. Her grandmother Linda Gu taught her how.
“I was little and she taught me the basics such as how to make a scarf, square or potholder,” Wong said. “It was just something creative. Something to do with our hands and keep us distracted when we were kids. I put it aside for a while as something I kind of knew how to do. But when I started making stuffed animals and hats that I could actually sell for a profit was in my teens.”
Wong got serious about crocheting when she found herself with hours on her hands in expectation for being called to dance with Oklahoma City Ballet.
“I’d be in the building waiting and decided to start crocheting and monetize my time a little bit. It snowballed to where I’m at today,” she said.
Wong is an aspiring professional ballet dancer.
“I’m in my senior year at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Dance right now and have been very fortunate to have the wonderful career and networking opportunities the school has given me in the form of top tier training,” she said. “This season I’m submitting job applications to dance companies around the world, primarily in the USA. My hope is to join one of those companies and do it professionally. I’m mostly trained in ballet and contemporary ballet but I’m open to anything the world has to offer and I’m excited to see what comes out of it.”
Oklahoma City Ballet and Festival Ballet Providence (R.I.) are at the top of her list based on good fit in terms of repertoire and people she knows there.
“In the last couple of years I’ve had the opportunity to perform professionally in a couple of places including the Hot Springs Children’s Dance Theater Company. I was hired to perform as the Sugar Plum Fairy in a production of The Nutcracker for the last two years,” Wong said. “It was good to have that experience, traveling back and worth, being on stage and leading a production. It’s really tantalizing to get a taste of what it’s like to be a professional dancer, doing it full time. I hope I get a chance to do that for my career.”
Wong has found the instruction level at OU exceptionally good. She’s had to make friends and family residing on the west coast believers that the university is a ballet powerhouse.
“The faculty here are top tier,” Wong said. “They’re from around the world. The artistic director is Michael Bearden and all the faculty are people who have had amazing performance careers and networks with international superstar companies. The training they give us in class and connections they have to the choreographers is beyond anything I was imagining when I applied to OU. I feel like my technique and personal artistry have really improved and that I made the right choice coming here.”
Wong has found similarities between the high art form of ballet and the craft of crocheting.
“There’s a commitment in both to detail,” she said. “Honing your skill in the creative process, whether that product is ballet performance or a crocheted turtle on the table. It’s not going to be right the first time and it comes with time and patience with yourself on progress. The more you work on it the greater your skill will be and the more impressive the final product can become. Both are a creative outlet for me so they’re artistically fulfilling.”
Wong’s intent is to continue vending her creations at Second Friday Art Walks going forward.
She also has a presence at Etsy, Instagram and @jeteandcrochet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.