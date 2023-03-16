Folk Alliance International’s (FAI) 35th annual conference was held this year February 1-5 in Kansas City, Missouri. Oklahoma’s presence there was not as large as in some past conferences but the quality of those presenting 2023 showcases was high. The event is an opportunity for music industry professionals, musicians and academics to meet and learn from each other. Along with symposiums, keynote speaker presentations and documentary film screenings there were hundreds of both official and private showcase mini concerts. Attendees come from all over the world for FAI.
In addition to USA-based musicians there are strong contingents from Canada and Western Europe. It’s a chance for Okies to see just how much competition there is from around the globe. And for them to demonstrate how they’re carrying on this state’s unique and dynamic musical heritage. When Oklahoma comes up in FAI’s hallways it’s not just folk music patron saint Woody Guthrie who’s praised by international visitors. Wanda Jackson, Leon Russell, the Flaming Lips and many others are as well.
Okies selected for FAI official showcases included Tulsa’s Cassi Stephan and the Citizen Potawatomie Nation’s Elexa Dawson. Private showcase performers were Norman’s The Imaginaries aka Maggie McClure and Shane Henry along with Crow and Gazelle comprised of Mike McClure and Chrislyn Lawrence.
Cassi Stephan is a singer/ songwriter and keyboardist who began her career performing in Tulsa’s bars and coffee shops. Musicians on the scene encouraged her and volunteered to collaborate. Stephan’s 2023 FAI showcase where she was accompanied by Tulsa guitarist Tye Slagle was uncompromisingly fierce. Her song lyrics involve raw emotions and she presented them with fearless intensity.
“I’m super honored to have been selected for a FAI official showcase and get the chance to meet and connect with people,” Stephan said. “It’s a chance to improve on who I am as an artist and be face to face with others in the industry. I like how folk music is presented as more of a mindset about speaking truth to power which can take on different genres such as hip hop, pop or blues and it’s not just Americana-specific, even though that’s the predominant genre displayed at FAI.”
Elexa Dawson’s strong official showcase was sponsored by the International Indigenous Music Summit. She was also panelist earlier in the day for a reflective symposium titled “Weaving Musical Spaces of Indigenous Resistance.” Dawson spoke to reconnecting with her ancestry along with the land she lives on.
“I’m not looking for the activist label,” she said. “But I care about things very deeply. We don’t have a word for music in Potawatomie, it is the way we communicate.”
Dawson does regular educational Zoom calls for her community about their language and culture.
“Practical things like teaching that we came from the Great Lakes region not Shawnee, Oklahoma,” she said. “Culture is what you cultivate. Take each day to decide what you want to plant and what you want to weed out. Pay attention to the needs of our communities and how we can meet those needs.”
The conference’s theme was “Facing the Future, Sustainability in Folk Music.” That aim was thoughtfully expressed by new FAI Executive Director Neeta Ragoowansi. It included working together on cultural diversity, striving for enhanced access to financial gains and harnessing the power music can have in changing lives for the better.
FAI was particularly vibrant in 2023 bringing the many voices of Indigenous peoples to showcases. The Navaho Nation’s Sihasin is a sibling duo of Jeneda and Clayson Benally. Their mom and manager Berta Benally had a table set up at the back of their performance room with handcrafted silver and turquoise jewelry. It was like being home at an Oklahoma Pow Wow. The family have been active in resisting forced relocation and cultural genocide in the Southwest through their art and other actions for over thirty years. Oji-Cree, Tlicho and Dene voices from Canada by Aysanabee, Digawolf and Sechile Sedare respectively were welcome reminders of the broad scope of folk music on this continent.
Canada in general and specifically the Montréal, Québec groups of artists were superb in musical virtuosity, high spirits and ambassadorship. Organizations Mundial Montreal and Folquebec brought showcases notably featuring Mélisande’s exuberant electronic extravagance, Le Diable à Cinq’s fiery stage presence and Geneviève Racette’s entrancing vocals to well-deserved attention. Racette has all the hallmarks of being on the cusp of exploding into an international supernova pop star.
The Library of Congress American Folklife Center may sound like a yawn but they hosted a thoroughly entertaining “Archive Challenge” showcase. FAI official showcases are limited to 30 minutes in length and the Archive Challenge was even shorter with one song per artist. Fourteen vocalists or small ensembles each presented a selection from lyrical chestnuts preserved in the Library of Congress. Some of these tunes were captured in live field recordings by Alan and John Lomax early last century.
One memorable rendition began with an introductory “trigger warning” from Scots singer Iona Fyfe for UK ballad “The White Fisher.” She didn’t relate what one might be triggered about but it turned out to be unnecessary. The Scots language Fyfe sang in resembled American English every ninth word or so. She should have had no worries that this Okie dialect English speaker would be offended by largely unitelligible lyrics that later research would reveal included infanticide as Anglo Saxon family planning.
