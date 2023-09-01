Many here know artist, seamstress, designer and performer W. Rai Fordyce by her burlesque stage name Rai of Sunshine. That moniker gave inspiration to the Norman resident’s couture runway extravaganza scheduled for next week titled Sun Fashion Show. She’s also the founder and CEO of Sun Textiles and Wares. Fordyce is collaborating on the project with artist/designer Jared Power aka Eat Bad Art. Sun Fashion Show will be at 8 p.m. September 8, at Oscillator Press, 315 E. Main during Second Friday Art Walk.
“We’ll be showcasing clothing that we’ve either re-purposed or created from scratch,” Fordyce said. “I’ve made Western shirts, fem dresses and such. Jared repurposes clothing and paints on them.”
Sun Fashion Show will be employing sixteen models from Norman’s vibrant E. Main music, art and culture scene. All indications are it will be a big outlandish party. The show garments will all be available for purchase and priced below $100.
“There will be loud music, fashions that I have created because I won a Norman Arts Council’s grant for this fashion show,” Fordyce said. “I had help from experienced friends in writing and applying for the grant.”
As a child Fordyce wanted to be a model when she grew up. Some will recall that she did indeed model for New York designer Alexis Winslow’s show at the now-closed Anty Shanty vintage clothing boutique on E. Main a few years back.
“I pretty much became a model in my teens and still do for different photographers or my own Instagram,” Fordyce said. “And then the first time I ever actually sewed something was when Barbara from Lumberjane Tree Services taught me at university how to thread a sewing machine. I started taking-in and tailoring my big shirts. Then skip to Covid and wanting to teach myself to do something even more.”
Fordyce discovered a wealth of these needle and thread skills detailed on YouTube. She dived in and learned to sew, read patterns and eventually create her own.
“While creating the Sun Fashion Show poster we realized the style was definitely cowboy art nouveau,” Fordyce said. “1950s vintage type clothing, very costume-y, the style has a bit of all that.”
The models will all be shod in cowboy and cowgirl boots. Fordyce described the various garments.
“I’ve made a Rosie the Riveter overall, a metallic green leotard, circle skirts, 1950s bathing suit tops and a lot of embroidered Western shirts with pearl snaps. Oscillator Press will bring in a lot of their print designs along with Jared Power’s decorated pants,” Fordyce said.
Fordyce crossed paths with Power at Oscillator Press’ Kick it and Create nights.
“All us artists come together on Wednesdays to work on our own crafts together and listen to music from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.,” Fordyce said. “I met Jared there and that’s where the idea for a fashion show came from. I’d been asked to do a solo exhibit but didn’t know how to fill a wall up with clothes. So Oscillator Press’ Jenna Bryan suggested I do a fashion show. I brought in Jared because he was bringing in pieces of clothing and repurposing them. A point of my grant proposal was that I wanted to take old vintage fabrics or old clothes and make something new out of them. Instead of dipping into fast fashion.”
An important mentor in Fordyce’s career has been her aunt Ann Fordyce of Norman.
“She’s been a big influence,” Fordyce said. “A lot of the fabrics for the fashion show like this top I’m wearing (photo) came from her. She’s helped in my sewing journey.”
That journey has been recent and enjoyable. Except for pants. She learned they’re hard to make. Tailoring individual garments to various sized models has been challenging but it’s all part of honing the skill. She’s worked in denim, polyester, cotton, cotton sateen and fabric using a cyanotype process and printed with various images.
“Art in general and crafts go way back in my life,” Fordyce said. “I’ve known how to do embroidery for ten years now. I know how to hand-sew but learning the machine is recent and evolving over the years. I’m a burlesque dancer and had to create costume pieces for my routines and shows. This involved learning how to add lace and rhinestones to lingerie pieces which was very exciting. I made myself new things because many of the patterns are so bland and don’t have any zhuzh to them. No sparkle or excitement. So I’d find the interesting vintage patterns in junk shops and thrift stores. It’s been an exciting journey.”
Fordyce’s model selection process was fun. They’re a legit rainbow group of folks that includes celebrity librarian and artist Lauren Panachelli.
“I was at my local watering hole, the Blue Bonnet Bar, sitting around with my friends and asked all of them if they wanted to be models in my fashion show and they all said yes,” she said. “I would bring my measuring tape to the bar, measure my friends and make clothes for them.”
