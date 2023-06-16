Steve Wiest is based in Chicago now but he knows these parts well.
The multiple Grammy nominated trombonist, composer, songwriter, fiction author and cartoonist also holds a Master degree in Jazz Studies from the University of North Texas in Denton.
With Oklahoma only 150 miles away he gigged here frequently. Wiest is returning to his old stomping grounds for performances tonight and Saturday at 2023 Jazz in June starting at 7:30 p.m. both evenings in Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws Street. All performances are free to attend.
“Back in those days I played in some of Tom Walker’s ensembles and we’d head up to play in Norman quite a bit,” Wiest said. “So I knew a lot of Oklahoma-based musicians and I’m really looking forward to being back there. Norman always struck me as a wonderful, happening place musically and culturally.”
It should be understood that Wiest attended school at North Texas only after he’d graduated from what he calls the “University of Maynard Ferguson.” At the tender age of 24 he was hired as featured trombonist and one of two arrangers for the Maynard Ferguson Band. Ferguson (1928-2006) is a jazz luminary who first stood out as a member of Stan Kenton’s band and then went on to a long and vibrant career. Wiest spent five years with Ferguson.
There’s a YouTube video from the early 1980s “Maynard Ferguson at Playboy Jazz Festival-Don’t Stop Until You Get Enough” that documents Wiest’s young chops spectacularly. Sporting shoulder length sable colored hair he steps in for a fiery trombone solo that causes the audience to erupt in applause.
“What I learned from my years with Maynard Ferguson is that music is at its best when it has a symbiotic relationship with an audience,” Wiest said. “Man, there’s nothing better. So when you get a group of jazz musicians all communicating, that is what jazz is to me. It’s a wonderful discussion and we’re all working together and then you communicate that to the audience, it’s the highest level of entertainment and you get the feedback from the crowd, to me that’s the ultimate level of music.”
Wiest’s stellar work has included extensive composition and recording with Neil Slater’s One O’Clock Lab Band and as a regular performer with Doc Severinsen’s Big Band.
“When you think of composition and practicing to become a virtuoso and to maintain and nurture that level on an instrument it’s by nature a solo act which tends to be lonely,” he said. “So music to me really comes alive when you collaborate with other musicians and then the icing on the cake is when you can also collaborate with an audience.”
After receiving his graduate degree Wiest was Assistant Director of Jazz Studies at University of Texas-Arlington for two years and then began a 17 year tenure as Director of Jazz Studies and trombone at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He returned to teach at his North Texas alma mater for several years and then on to being a faculty member at the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music. He’s a natural relating to young people.
“The biggest thing for me as an educator would be the amount of learning I would receive from my students,” Wiest said. “Also there’s the excitement that is the modern creative landscape. There’s so many groups, ideas and hybrid things going on that I was learning every day. They’d come in and play something for me that would be great, from some group I’d never heard of. It was a constant learning experience.”
After many years in academia Wiest feels like he’s finally “graduated.” He’s been involved in multiple projects including his first recording as a band leader titled “Excalibur: The Steve Wiest Big Band.” Others include “Concerto for Folded Spaces” and jazz fusion outfit “Phrontage: The High Road.” An all-horn combo that Wiest is involved with called “Vinyl Hampdin” is highly recommended. It’s funky good music that’s been called “…What (super group) Chicago would have sounded like if they’d begun their career in the 21st century.” The recordings so far have been by an international group of all-stars. He intends on bringing young talent into the mix from Chicago and Milwaukee.
“I’m having the most fun of my entire life right now,” Wiest said. “After academia now I’m focused one hundred percent all the time on a wonderful plate full of creative endeavors. I’ve always wanted to do this and they all inspire each other, keeping everybody fresh. I couldn’t be happier, it’s a very exciting time.”
Listeners will have a chance to dig some of that excitement at Jazz in June tonight and tomorrow.
“I’m involved with two shows, on Friday night there will be a professional band put together by Jay Wilkinson, the coordinator of jazz studies at the University of Oklahoma,” Wiest said. “We worked together for a while at the University of North Texas. The band will be playing some of my original compositions and arrangements. Saturday there will be a band of the top Oklahoma high school students and I’ll be playing more of my originals and arrangements with them along with an ensemble of professionals. It should be a lot of fun, I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be over the top cool.”
