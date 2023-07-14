Tulsa-based Brian Parton is an entertainment dynamo. He’s been a singer/ songwriter, band leader and all-around showman all this century and a few years before. Many remember his outstanding rockabilly trio Brian Parton and the Nashville Rebels from their numerous shows at The Deli on Campus Corner and 66 Bowl’s Rock n Bowl nights in the city. His personality is outsized and he’s even more enthusiastic about his art and performance now than back in the day.
Parton has been a solo performer for many years and for a time was based in Colorado, booking regular gigs there, in California, Rapid City, South Dakota and across the southwest. Firmly back in Tulsa now it’s a testament to his talent that Parton can transfix a room in what may be the most difficult way there is, with just a guitar, his vocals and stage presence. Parton will be performing a show at Norman Computer’s Cyberhall, 916 W. Main at 10 p.m. today. Suggested donation $5. There will also be an art exhibit by Reb Nofun.
Parton is undeniably enjoying his career now and T-town welcomed him back with open arms. He’s made three appearance with one just last month on the ABC affiliate KTUL’s TV program “Good Day Tulsa” singing original songs and bantering with the hosts. Parton’s naturally telegenic and they invited him to sing three tunes on air using a third of the show’s broadcast time.
“The longer you do something the better and looser it gets,” Parton said. “Singing, phrasing and taking melodies to places that I previously wasn’t going. Now I’m hitting my own thing here. George Carlin was in his 50s when he really hit his stride and that’s what’s been happening here in the last three years. I like what I’m doing better than anything.”
Parton is hitting his artistic pass receivers with strong songwriting, audience interaction and performance. The reason for the pigskin reference is that his physical fitness regimen includes rocketing a football at select backyard targets. Parton illustrated how audience interaction can make the first downs add up during shows with a Littleton, Colorado saloon anecdote.
“An audience member asked if I could play any Kenny Chesney or new country covers and I told him I couldn’t,” Parton said. “Then I remembered I’d learned Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong to Me.’ I started singing it but couldn’t recall the lyrics past the first verse. So I said to the guy, you know the lyrics, come up here on stage and sing it. A girl at a table up front got the lyrics on her phone and handed it to him. He read the lyrics while I played guitar and it brought the house down at the end.”
Parton was loose and experienced enough to seize on that opportunity and turn it to everyone’s advantage. It’s the kind of show biz savvy necessary to read rooms and create an entertaining atmosphere rather than just present a song recital.
“Goofing around with the audience between songs is something I’ve been enjoying,” Parton said. “I can make a joke about the Spanish-American War and they get it. And I love the pop and country songs I’ve been writing lately. It’s been a classic example of the words falling out of the pen once I got going.”
Parton has been a solo performer for many years but looked back fondly on the Nashville Rebel trio times with percussionist Bill Padgett and David White on bass. They made extraordinarily good music together including album “Exploitation Natural.”
“I like collaborating with other musicians,” Parton said. “One of the things we found out after being recognized as a trio was that everybody in that band plays a lot of instruments. It would have been nice if we could have broadened it out into Dave on accordion and Bill on open-chord tuning guitar or mandolin. I don’t do that much collaborating anymore (shifts to cranky voice) because I know how I want it to sound right now. I like collaborating, just not now.”
Parton returned to Tulsa a few years ago and saw it with new eyes after residing for a time in Denver. He didn’t dig some of the new architecture but the music scene is even hotter than before.
“On the upside I noticed the energy downtown,” he said. “It was going big when we played downtown in the late 199os but it’s over 66% bigger now with more stuff. Tulsa has the energy for going out and seeing bands. Denver did have that until about 2018 when clubs I was playing started dropping music, closing or cutting what they were paying. That was real bad and it was even before Covid.”
Parton had to make lyrical adjustments for some of Denver’s tonier districts including Cherry Creek. Singing “ain’t” and “y’all” turned up some six figure a year noses.
“Capping it all off was once I was talking to a girl and ended my sentence in a preposition,” he said. “She observed that I’d also said ‘y’all’ a bit earlier in the conversation. I had to go back to saying ‘you guys’ from my native California vernacular.”
Parton is happy about returning to Norman for tonight’s show.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “That was the site of the Nashville Rebels very first show in the Deli. I’d played Norman before in 1989 with pick-up bands at Liberty Drug and Kelly’s. I’ve always liked Norman in any decade.”
