Artist Lucas Simmons disagreed that his paintings of women are particularly expressive. But then he admitted that his wife likes a recent one depicting her. That’s positive reinforcement for a painter from a critic nearest his heart. He has also received recent recognition from more objective observers.
Last year, Simmons received the Oklahoma City-based Paseo Arts Association’s “Emerging Artist” award. An exhibition of his paintings titled “Seasons Turning” opens tonight at The Depot, 200 S. Jones Avenue with a 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. reception. Simmons explained why he’s more comfortable painting pictures of gnarly old men than beautiful young women.
“I have a physical painting technique where I use quite a bit of paint,” Simmons said. “I like to have an active surface that’s interesting up close. When you step back it’s more photographic. I find it harder to reconcile when I’m painting what would be a smooth skin. I’ve done a couple paintings of my wife recently. Those were very difficult for me because I have a hard time not wanting to smooth the skin out. Then it loses that physical quality of the brush strokes.
"There’s a real tension. I don’t feel I’m expressive but tight and kind of uncomfortable. I like painting old men which is really fun because I can let loose and let the paint do what it wants to do. But my wife says she likes her paintings and she doesn’t always.”
Simmons took his master's of fine arts at the University of Oklahoma in 2017. His thesis exhibition was at Norman’s Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery. His undergraduate degree is from Oklahoma Baptist University where he presently teaches advanced drawing and painting classes. Simmons had a good experience at OU.
“I wasn’t really going to learn to paint,” he said. “It gave me a lot of room just to do what I wanted to do. I had a couple of professors who were really outstanding. Jason Cytacki was my chair and adviser. We spent a lot of time together and that was a really formative experience. He’s a stellar guy and good friend now. His wife Haley Prestifilippo is an incredible artist, too. They have a real power couple thing going on.”
Simmons’ paintings include objective depictions of men working, boys playing and machinery. A commissioned painting he did hangs in a prominent OKC law firm office. Simmons has an environmental consciousness that’s expressed in his work. He grew up in rural Weleetka and his psyche is tied to the land. There’s often a sense of underlying danger or foreboding in his pictures. Think adolescent boys on a mission pulling a Radio Flyer wagon of wood and can of gasoline.
“As a child I had this inclination to test boundaries and jump off tall things,” he said. “I grew up in the country so I was constantly shooting at things. Spending all my time outside setting things on fire. Crazy kid stuff. I like to play with these universal themes that most people can relate to.”
Simmons is still learning what those themes include and methods for expressing them. It contributes to his abilities as an arts educator as well as painter.
“Painting in general can be a simple thing,” he said. “I feel like I never quite get to the end of a painting. It’s always changing. I was talking to some of my students about this. I’ll do a few paintings and get a bit of confidence. Then I’ll start something a little different and it completely humbles me and I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing. It’s always challenging, just in different ways.”
Recent paintings include depictions of angst for Mother Earth. It’s an understanding informed by his childhood.
“Growing up, the world’s wilderness seemed limitless,” Simmons said. “But as I’ve grown up I see the landscape less like that. It’s broken up into a grid with not a lot of wilderness anymore. Nature is waning in that way. It’s all sectioned off and divvied up. I think a lot about technology and the way we interact with nature. That coalesces into this rural aesthetic I’m striving for. I like to make paintings that are about those difficult issues.”
Simmons will conduct an “Artist Chat,” free and open to the public, March 29 at 2 p.m. in The Depot.
