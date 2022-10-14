Oklahoma artist Alicia Smith wants this state to love her but isn’t really feeling it. The University of Oklahoma alum with Master of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees is a sculptor, photographer, videographer and printmaker. She’s presently a middle school art instructor at Dove Science Academy in Warr Acres and also serves on the board of directors of Norman’s Resonator Institute.
Most of Smith’s successful exhibitions have been in the New York City arts scene. She’s had over 15 shows in various galleries there since 2018, along with ones at Miami Basel, Untitled Art Fair in San Francisco and several other cities outside the Sooner state.
Most recently, Smith has prepared work for a solo show this month at Field Projects Gallery, 625 Madison Ave. in New York City. Most of her ceramic pieces were fired on Norman’s Main Street in Resonator.
“Being honest, it’s been hard. I had to leave this state for a while and establish a career for myself in New York,” Smith said. “I think small arts institutions like Resonator and Oscillator Press have been wonderful and continue to be supportive, but I don’t know if I’ve gotten any attention or love from any of the larger arts organizations in the state, which is pretty heartbreaking.”
That especially stings because Smith has been successful from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Stamford, Connecticut. She has work in the Whitney Museum of Arts’ special collections. Smith received the School of Visual Arts’ (NYC) Edward Zutrau Memorial Award in 2018.
“Maybe I’m a well-kept secret,” Smith said, with a hearty laugh. “I’ve always applied for OVAC’s (Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition) open calls and never got in. I want to do Oklahoma proud, but I don’t know if Oklahoma’s really proud of me. I’ve never really been established here, which hurts me.
“The attitude seems to be, ‘You’ve got your career in New York, so you don’t really care about Oklahoma.’ That’s not even remotely how I feel about this. This is my home, and I would love to have a career here without flying to the coast.”
Many aware of her work here are proud of her. Her present project is a departure from past themes that focused on the ecosystem.
“Essentially, my body of work for the Field Projects Gallery show is creating a Martian Aztec Space Colony,” Smith said. “To do that, I’m making space suits with the idea that we had pre-contact, to key it up a notch. The breast plate of the space suit and helmet are being fired right now. They’re all ceramic, and what goes under the space suit will likely be woven cloth.”
Smith was in a recent group exhibition at Field Projects with a video piece they liked about the Aztec great river Hueatoyatzinyli (search the word for a Vimeo clip). When she pitched Martian Aztecs, they were all in.
Smith is a descendant of the Purepecha, Chichimeca and Nahua Indigenous peoples of Mexico and Central America.
She identifies as a Chicana who recognizes this Indigenous heritage.
Smith also has Caucasian ancestry.
“My artistic inspiration always comes from my ancestors,” Smith said. “Most of my work up to this point has been rooted in ecology and generational and historical trauma. After years of making that kind of work, I had to talk to some of my gallerists and curators that I work with regularly and say, ‘I have to take a break. I can’t keep making work about grief. It takes a real emotional and mental toll. I wanted to do something hopeful and funny. I’m taking this departure into Indigenous Futurism and things like that.’”
She’s imagining an alternative reality where more was saved from how her predecessors expressed themselves.
“I take a lot of pride in Aztec iconography and doing what I can to be a good ancestor,” Smith said, “making sure I’m preserving as much as I can and more isn’t lost.”
Smith admits being a science fiction nerd and enjoys the fun aspects of what she’s doing now.
“Getting to imagine this alternative reality where, somehow, all those racist ancient alien documentaries are real and my ancestors went to Mars is just sort of fun,” Smith said. “It feels healing, and I can imagine this reality where our medicine bundles, songs and dances still exist. I meant for it to be fun or entertaining, but now it’s really healing.”
Smith has been an active and valuable contributor to Norman’s arts scene as a Resonator Institute board member.
Resonator founder Curtis Jones, who teaches at the University of Oklahoma, was her screen printing professor.
“We’ve kept this relationship over the years, and he’s always been very supportive of my work,” Smith said.
Smith was one of the few people of color in her 2014 OU program and especially one of the few talking about race, colonialism and white privilege before those discussions were in vogue. It wasn’t always easy proudly carrying her white and brown ancestries in conversations with others.
“OU Professor Marwin Begaye was incredible helping me, as well,” Smith said. “I had some support, so I didn’t feel so alone and crazy.”
As a middle school teacher, Smith is disturbed by Oklahoma House Bill 1775 limiting instruction on race and gender-based topics presently under legal challenge by the ACLU and other groups.
Most of her students are Black and Brown, and she doesn’t condescend to them. Being asked to teach from a neutral perspective begs the question: Whose perspective is neutral?
“When I teach art history, I explain why the artwork looks different in the Americas after 1492,” she said.
