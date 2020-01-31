'Blood Wedding' to take stage at University Theatre  

The Helmerich School of Drama and University Theatre will present "Blood Wedding" from Feb. 7-16, with Sara Guerrero as guest director of the University of Oklahoma production.
"Blood Wedding" will open at 8 p.m. Feb. 7, with additional performances at 8 p.m. Feb. 8, 13, 14 and 15 and 3 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16, all in the Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. The production includes adult content.
Written by Federico García Lorca, with a new version by Brendan Kennelly, "Blood Wedding," written in 1932, is considered part of Lorca’s “rural trilogy,” alongside "Yerma" and "The House of Bernarda Alba." Lorca was a poet and playwright.
The story depicts two families in rural Spain who are bound in an unbreakable cycle of murder and revenge. The love triangle at the center of the play fuels the passions to a fever pitch and propels the story to its tragic conclusion. The bride is set to marry the son of a wealthy landowner, but she finds herself divided between him and her old lover.
Guerrero, a southern California native, is a professional, versatile theatre artist whose mission is to model, share and create theater-making opportunities for and with her community. A CalArts alum, she has been recognized as one of the “People to Watch” by American Theatre Magazine and “Best [Artistic] Director” and “Person of Interest” by OC WEEKLY.
Guerrero is a longtime teaching artist for South Coast Repertory (Costa Mesa, California) and has worked with the Pacific Symphony, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Center Theatre Group of Los Angeles, Cal State University of Los Angeles, Cal State of Long Beach, Musco Center of Chapman University (Orange, California), Brown Bag Theatre of University of Irvine, Educational Outreach Program and Fringe Benefits both from of Los Angeles, and many more.
The cast for the production includes Helmerich School of Drama students Elyssa Armenta, Melanie Baxter, Kayla Booth, Maxwell Breaux, Alyssa Carrasco, Oscar Chase, Gabriella David, Diego De La Espriella, Lucy Dismore, Nick Disla, Josué Dooley, Grace Evans, Killian Finch, Andie Fuentes, Demontei Johnson, Abby Lutz, Cheyenne Rose Martin, Joshua Murray, Sydney Norris, Simone Patterson, Regan Rodgers, Sarah Santamaria, Lucas Schrantz, Emily Stuhler, Merhawit Kidan Tsegay, Will Warner and Taylor Yancey.
The design staff includes a mix of faculty and students: Uldarico Sarmiento, scenic designer; Jules Deschryver, costume designer; Natalie Shipley, lighting designer; Jarrod Fries, sound designer; and Norma Lilia Ruiz Cruz, dramaturg. The production staff consists of Jacob Frost, composer; Leslie Kraus, choreographer; Kris Kuss, fight choreographer; Jeff Baldwin, technical director; Seth Gordon, artistic director; Kasey Allee-Foremen, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
Advance purchase tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior adults, OU employees and military members; and $10 for students, plus processing a fee. Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $15 for students, plus processing a fee.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in the Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the OU Fine Arts Box Office at 325-4101.
