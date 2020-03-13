It’s fun getting old. That may be a stretch but aging is no excuse for not having fun and being entertained in Norman. In the past few decades college towns such as ours have recognized the factors that can attract retirees. Cultural opportunities, cultivating an active lifestyle and a wide variety of entertainment choices are among the reasons seniors relocate to or remain here.
Norman is known as the City of Festivals and for good reason. There are over a dozen to choose from spread throughout the calendar year. Art, chocolate, airplanes and weather are among the topics celebrated. Most have either no admission charge or lower rates for seniors. Both of Norman’s two premier music festivals, Norman Music Festival and Jazz in June are entirely free.
During the hot months the Summer Breeze concert series features free shows at dusk in Lions Park. Many oldsters may believe they aren’t welcome at these events or that they’re only for young people. That is nonsense.
Seniors are a valued part of our community and their presence is both encouraged and revered. Many of the artists who perform at these events are over the age of 65 themselves. When older people get out and attend our many entertaining events they soon learn there’s no reason they shouldn’t.
The University of Oklahoma is a treasure trove of cultural and artistic experiences with something going on daily. There are sporting events, dance recitals, opera and theater. Ticket prices are reasonable and all have discounted senior rates.
Often there are one of a kind events. A few years ago the OU School of Music’s choirs teamed up with the Norman Philharmonic to provide a live sound track based on Richard Einhorn’s oratorio during a screening of Carl Dreyer’s 1928 silent motion picture “The Passion of Joan of Arc.”
The experience of hearing a university chorale, women’s chorus and men’s glee club ensemble of nearly 150 voices singing with a 26-piece orchestra was magnificently overwhelming. It was a memorable and grand event.
OU’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art hosts a free noon concert series on select weekdays at their lovely facility. Recent ones have featured flute, violin and clarinet studios conducted by university faculty. Admission to the museum is always free.
Norman Philharmonic led by Dr. Richard Zielinski performs throughout their season at OU’s Catlett Music Center, McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church and the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts (Norman North High School).
Tickets for those over the age of 55 are five bucks. Their outdoor performances during warm weather months of traditional American songbook and patriotic music at Legacy Park have been popular with seniors. The shows are free.
Norman Children’s Chorus provides a few concerts a year open to the community. Late last year OU graduate student in vocal arts Emma Youngblood made a special guest appearance with the choir she had been a member of as a child.
“I think a children’s choir has among the most pure, angelic and beautiful sounds,” she said prior to the performance.
It was indeed an entertaining show both in terms of lovely sound and that one little girl on stage who couldn’t keep her shoes on her feet. Admission was free and in the easily accessible and attractive surroundings of the Nancy O’Brian Center.
Some multi media events actually have design components specifically to bring seniors and younger people together. A recent example is the OU Western History Collections’ exhibit titled “The Indians for Indians Radio Show.” There was a related series of concerts open to the public attendant to the exhibit. The focus was on a recent past that many of our elders recall. They were brought together with today’s youth in remembering and learning about this important part of Oklahoma’s history and the rise of intertribal life.
Norman Film Festival is an annual downtown event in September that’s popular with seniors. The festival went to a no admission charge model in 2019. The screening venues are an easy walk from each other. The film programming spans a wide variety of genres with screenings starting at noon and going into the evening.
Information about Norman’s wide variety of entertainment options are listed regularly in The Transcript, at OU websites and on social media.
