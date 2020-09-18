Dirty Red, Soul Shakers to perform

Eric McDaniel has two ways of healing people. One is as a nurse in central Oklahoma's health care system. The other is as lead vocalist for blues outfit Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers.
McDaniel will perform his auditory curative function leading the band at 6 p.m. Saturday opening Norman's "Jazz in Junetember."
The live music concert will be available for viewing at Jazz in June's Facebook page or for listening at KGOU-FM (106.3). McDaniel believes in the power of the blues and the beneficial effect it can have on people's souls. He sees and hears it woven into the Oklahoma experience.
"Oklahoma has given the world J.J. Cale and Charlie Christian, and I don't think we get enough credit for that," said McDaniel, aka Dirty Red. "We're the crossroads of America. Opening up the highways in the 1950s meant people including talented musicians coming through Oklahoma and to places like Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa."
McDaniel grew up in Lawton. His grandfather operated nightclubs there in the 1950s and '60s.
"He had blues guys like Ike and Tina Turner and Sam Cooke playing in his clubs," he said. "When BB King was there, the streets would be filled with people dancing and listening to the music. Oklahoma was often a hard-time place with a lot of poverty and suffering, and I think that's one reason blues became so popular. We understand pain and hardship."
Early in his career, McDaniel had the good fortune to attract the attention and become the protégé of Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame luminary Dorothy "Miss Blues" Ellis (1935-2018).
"Dorothy was my mentor," McDaniel said. "I was playing with a band called the Blue Chunks. She came to some shows and liked my singing, blues harp playing and songs that I wrote."
Miss Blues offered McDaniel a spot in her band, and he performed with her for three years.
"I learned a lot playing with a legitimate blues talent," he said. "Dorothy played blues for 68 years, so I was lucky to meet her. I loved her dearly, and we were very good friends. I got to record with her and we played a lot of shows all over Oklahoma and Texas together. I miss her a lot. We talked all the time. I spent a lot of time at the hospital with her, and it broke my heart when she died. She was like part of the family, knew my mom and all my kids."
Miss Blues taught McDaniel the art and craft of the blues.
"I learned about time and space," he said. "Silence is key in blues music. You don't fill in every second and want moments of breath where your audience can feel the emotion and the build up to it. I also learned a lot about the business end of things, which I might not have otherwise. Being with her was a college course in playing live blues music."
McDaniel is a legitimate blues talent in his own right. He has attracted seasoned professionals to play with him as the Soul Shakers. They include guitarist Ike Lamb, Forest Worrell on drums and bassist Terry Pettet.
Guitarists Mike Satawake and Jim Suter will be on the bill. McDaniel plays blues harp and has distinctively appealing masculine vocals. His style manages to be rough as a cob, yet soothing at once. McDaniel is an accomplished songwriter, unlike many blues combos that rely solely on covers.
"A lot of it comes from my past," he said. "Growing up, I've lived a lot of lifetimes and that's where the songs come from. Being around old school buddies of my grandfather and the 'hard row to hoe' stories those guys told. You write about what you know, if you're a good storyteller, and people will dig it."
Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers' latest recording "Cloudless Day" was released last year. It snagged positive international attention for tunes such as "Hard Bad Habit." The disc is all originals by McDaniel, save one cover, "Help Me Baby" (Sonny Boy Williamson) dedicated to Miss Blues. It was recorded in Norman at Bell Labs with engineer Trent Bell.
"Trent runs a tight ship," McDaniel said. "I love working with him and look forward to doing it again."
The Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra and multi-Grammy winner Shaun Martin will perform after Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers at "Jazz in Junetember."
