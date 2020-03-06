Dori Freeman bringing mountain music to Norman Sunday

Dori Freeman is coming to Norman from her hometown which bears the impressive title, “Capitol of Old Time Music.” It is Galax, Virginia, part of The Crooked Road, that state’s heritage music trail. The area is known for blue grass musicians and as a center for traditional instrument making.
Freeman is a 20-something singer/songwriter based there. She’s bringing along her father, Scott Freeman, who is also a noted musician. The family duo will be playing a concert of original music at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave.
“I’ve passed through Oklahoma but have never spent any actual time there,” Freeman said. “I’m really looking forward to it. I know my dad is hoping if we have time we can sneak up to see Byron Berline’s fiddle shop.”
That would be the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie, operated by Oklahoma bluegrass impresario Byron Berline. It’s no surprise that Berline is on the Freeman radar because they share a passion for the same style music.
“We’ll be playing a lot of sad songs,” Freeman said. “Country songs that are my own material. Dad will be playing fiddle and mandolin. He taught me how to play guitar. I’m an only child and we’ve always been real close. Whenever I get the chance to play with him it’s always fun.”
Freeman has been recording her music since 2011. She now has four LPs in her discography including 2019’s “Every Single Star” (Blue Hens Music). Her achievements have been particularly impressive considering she’s a busy parent.
“I feel like I’ve finally figured out how to navigate being a mom and playing music,” Freeman said. “When I started out it was a lot more difficult because my daughter was a lot younger. It felt a lot harder how to make all that work. I’ve been doing it now going on five years and kind of found a groove for it. There’s no perfect balance but we take her along when we can. She really loves it and is in school now so she has a real routine. Figuring that out has been one of my biggest goals the last few years. I’m at a place now where it finally makes sense.”
Freeman has mined those times for lyrical gold.
“I try to write all my songs from things I’ve either personally experienced or that someone close to me has shared,” she said. “They’re about past relationships, ones that didn’t work out and ones that did. On this last record I wrote a lot about my daughter which was the first time that I’d really done that. I wrote about being able to watch her grow up and how amazing that is. I wrote another called ‘I’ll Be Coming Home’ about how hard it can be to leave her while I’m on tour for a week at a time. I’m not gone too awfully long, that would be too difficult.”
Freeman was asked her formula for drawing critical praise from Rolling Stone, the New York Times and National Public Radio.
“Oh gosh, I don’t know,” she said. “I just try to be genuine and write from a personal perspective and be honest as I can. The artists I have related to most have done the same thing. The more you be yourself, open and honest, the more people will gravitate towards you, your art and music.”
All that and also because Freeman is a good singer and musician. She was quick to credit both family and community for helping develop her successful artistic credo. Freeman is proud of her Appalachian heritage.
“All sides of my family are from this area,” she said. “Music is an important element. As a kid I got to go to lots of festivals and competitions with my dad and grandpa. I got to hang out around a lot of old time music jam sessions. Even if you don’t hear it in my own music that Appalachian style has been a bigger influence on me than anything else.”
In addition to Freeman’s Sunday show in Norman, she’ll also be playing at the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa tonight.
