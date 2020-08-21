Drawings, sculpture capture wild splendor

Although he’s lived and worked in some of the world’s grand metropolises, artist Douglas Shaw Elder is fundamentally a child of the rough country. His exhibition titled Okecoscapes at Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main St. is up now through September 12. It’s a combined medium show of drawings and sculptures. The pieces focus abstract scrutiny on the raw majesty occurring every second in the natural world.
“It’s the culmination of almost a decade of work with plywood,” Elder said. “With just the last six years on Oklahoma landscapes.”
The work is divided into a pair of categories.
“It’s landscapes you would see above ground and others have the same horizon lines but they’re supposed to be sub-terra,” Elder said. “Imaging what’s happening under the surface of the ground.”
The tones used in this work are all natural with no added color. He used the inherent beauty of wood and the effect is preternaturally powerful. When thinking of plywood, fine art doesn’t ordinarily come to mind but this exhibition will disabuse many viewers of that notion. Elder is a wizard with what’s most often thought of as a mundane building construction material.
“I tried to see what plywood could actually do,” he said. “The more grandiose idea has to do with living in Oklahoma with our severe weather. Ice storms, fallen trees, erosion and earthquakes are part of the experience here. Being a transplant from Missouri we always really cared about our land. But coming here and knowing the musical ‘Oklahoma!’ we always care about our land, too.”
Elder’s desire is that his works will call attention to the need for being good stewards of our terra firma. He doesn’t consider himself a political artist but rather one who raises questions.
“With the drawings in particular they’re done with Yupo paper,” he said. “It’s a man-made polypropylene paper. Nothing soaks into it. Ink applied to it rides around and doesn’t dry quickly.”
The effect is an oily surface on white paper.
“People may see the correlation between our energy resources here and our using them,” he said. “But the real goal with the drawings is to create an interesting image that people will look more deeply into. Technically they are surprising because you couldn’t just sit down and create this detail. They can draw you into to all these microcosms under the ground.”
Elder’s father was a carpenter who taught his son to build things. He went on to graduate studies in fine art and has taught at multiple universities in the USA and internationally.
“For most of my life in the fine arts I never saw plywood as a meaningful medium,” he said. “But in the past decade I’ve wanted to go beyond what anyone has ever used plywood for. I love the prospect of new discoveries and possibilities of having a bigger and unique voice for what I’m saying. I’m drawing with power tools into wood.”
Elder’s interests include some beyond the rarified air of fine arts academia and toney art galleries. The former “Show-Me” state boy is executive director of the Firehouse Arts Center. He’s a genius at educating others in the community regardless of their talent level. Elder is a U.S. military veteran who served as an intelligence officer on the Korean peninsula. He now uses some of that knowledge promoting healing arts education for other veterans.
“It has been a healing studios program through the Oklahoma Arts Council for the past three years,” Elder said. “The Firehouse has received two national grants for these and we’ve tied them into our mission of serving the community. Going out to these veteran’s institutions a few times a month personally has changed my outlook in terms of care and compassion. Getting veterans to think about and reflect on their legacy and building relationships with them is life-changing.”
Shaw’s relationship with artist Richard McKown who is sharing the present Mainsite exhibition with him has been strengthened in an extraordinary way. The pair were graduate student classmates at Boston University last century.
“This is the first time we’ve shown together since 1999,” Elder said. “We’ve been the closest of friends since before that. He’s the guy that convinced me to leave my job in Boston and come here to Norman.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.