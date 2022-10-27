In the early 1980s, five students studied fine art painting under the guidance of Professor George Bogart in the University of Oklahoma’s then School of Art.
On Nov. 21, having lived the past 40 years in careers immersed in art, they will return to show recent work and talk with current art students about what life might be like after art school.
The “Gang of Five: Reconnecting Art Exhibition” will be on display from Nov. 21 through Dec. 16 in the Lightwell Gallery of the OU School of Visual Arts, 520 Parrington Oval on OU’s Norman campus.
An artists’ talk and reception is set for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in Room 205 in the same building. The exhibition, talk and reception are open to the public for free.
While studying at OU, the five students — Ying Kit Chan, Caroline J. Farris, David E. Hailey, Nina Karavasiles and Laura Warriner — were such a close-knit group that they were sometimes called “The Gang of fFve.”
They would often work together into the early morning hours on their paintings and spent hours at a local coffee shop discussing various philosophies of art.
Several times, they traveled to distant galleries and museums to see the work of masters that they had only seen in textbooks.
After leaving the university, each followed a different path, but they never stopped growing artistically and never gave up their art.
