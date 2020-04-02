Missouri-based singer/songwriter hopes to reschedule at Red Brick Bar

Where one is from and where they live often has a defining influence on artists and their work that many fail to acknowledge. Brent Beamer, of Columbia, Missouri, is not one of those. The 20-something vocalist and guitarist had been slated to perform tonight downtown at the Red Brick Bar, 311 E. Main St., but hopes to appear here later this year.
“I think about where I’m from and where I live quite a bit,” Beamer said. “It’s a huge impact, and I’m not sure artists are necessarily aware of that until you get out into the world a little more and meet other people. I know for me growing up in the country in the middle of nowhere in northeast Missouri, country music had a huge impact on me. And basically just the rock 'n roll we could hear on the radio. We just had regular radio, not the internet. As a kid, we had country and mainstream rock. It shaped my understanding of music.”
Live music scenes are almost non-existent in much of rural America, except around kitchen tables and house parties.
“There was always somebody, often an older guy who had a guitar laying around and you’d hear them playing it,” Beamer said. “That kind of background is always there in my music.”
Beamer’s music has a raw intensity to it that’s strong as a straight-up shot of brown liquor. He’s a vocal stylist in the untrained, albeit compelling sense. Beamer’s lyrical themes are personal and often heart-rending.
“A lot of what I write is based on people throughout my life or experiences I’ve had,” he said. “Emotional issues, broken relationships and problems in romantic relationships are in my songs. Most of the songs on my new album ‘Banshee Tea’ are about how important friends are and how you can get past negative experiences. Music is important to getting people through hard times with hope and reliance on yourself.”
Prominent recording engineer Matt Dougherty (Megadeth, Three Doors Down) mixed and mastered Beamer’s new disc. It was a coup for the young artist.
“I can’t say enough great things about Matt,” Beamer said. “He’s just super talented and the nicest guy in the world. Playing music, I’ve been lucky to meet some cool people that I could learn from, and he’s one of them. I used this Spotify platform called SoundBetter where you can connect with different engineers, artists and producers.
"I make all my records myself in my own studio. I got lucky and stumbled into Matt on that platform. He sent me examples of work he’d done, and it all sounded amazing. Matt blew me away with what he did, making my album sound so much better. He’s so good and he’s such a sweet guy, too.”
Beamer’s performance at the Red Brick Bar would have been a solo acoustic set. His lyrical themes tend toward being introspective, but playing live has led him to broader horizons. Although a solo project now, in the past Beamer has collaborated with other musicians. He jams with a percussionist friend, anticipating at some point they’ll record together. Beamer recognizes the rewarding aspects of working with others and expanding the thought process.
“Music has been important in getting me through the day and helping me learn,” he said. “It has been a therapeutic emotional outlet, but more and more, I’ve been going out playing shows to support it. I like being able to express myself and have the freedom to do that. The best part of playing shows is meeting people, new bands and fans. It’s great to connect with people and learn there’s a bigger world out there than yourself. It’s my passion, is fulfilling and always gives back.”
A pair of Beamer’s song titles are “She Only Likes Nice Guys” and “He Loves Her Anyway.” These compositions suggest that he may have insight into what women want.
“That’s a life-long question,” he admitted. “It seems to be different things at different times. I don’t know. I mean I really don’t know. I guess women just want to be happy like everybody else. I think you just have to ask women what they want and give it to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.