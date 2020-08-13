New Mainsite show features creative fundamentals

Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main St., presents a pair of exhibitions sharing space there that opens today and is up through September 12. The show titled Neuticles is by artist Richard McKown. Another show by Douglas Shaw Elder titled Okecoscapes is running concurrently. There will be a virtual opening reception at 6 p.m. tonight on Facebook. McKown’s exhibition features work focused on his mastery of drawing.
“I draw all the time,” McKown said. “Drawing is a form of thinking. I really believe in drawing and think it’s one of the oldest forms of human contemplation and expression. It’s a cornerstone like language and even has the ability to transcend language. If you’re traveling and don’t know the foreign language word you can draw a picture.”
In addition to being a university graduate level educated artist he is also the urban development principal at Center City Development LLC.
“The thing that I’m most excited about in this new body of work is that I’ve let go of some things such as color,” McKown said. “This is just about drawing. I draw pictures and talk for a living. What I carry around in my pocket is filled with drawings. The front half of the book is art drawings and the back half is construction detail drawings. I’m grateful I get to draw all the time, both artistically and for my day job.”
Some of his exhibition utilizes acrylic paint in thousands of tiny lines similar to drawing.
“The brush strokes are really narrow,” he said. “So narrow that may not even count as strokes.”
McKown’s show is a one piece installation. It’s made up of thirty four, 4 foot long black and white drawings using acrylic paint on cotton fabric.
“It’s a sequential narrative although they are not intended as illustrations,” he said. “More like the introduction of a cast of characters in moments throughout a story.”
There’s a progression in McKown’s thought processes going back to 2014 of painting, photography and film.
“It’s about how image making has evolved and to a certain extent and how painting has lost contact with a popular audience,” he said. “Other art forms such as music, photography and literature haven’t. I’m really interested in the ideas around audience engagement.”
McKown describes the show’s intellectual content as a dark comedy involving an Iowa small town veterinarian whose daughter was raped on a date. She goes on a mission to neuter the rapist. McKown wrote a screen play also titled “Neuticles” that’s linked to the exhibition.
“It’s a sort of cautionary tale for young women that my daughter Olivia helped me write,” he said.
Olivia was the model for a sculpture by McKown that’s beloved by Norman residents. It’s a depiction of the seven year child in 2008 and was installed in Lion’s Parks near the Firehouse Art Center. In 2019 a deranged woman defaced the sculpture with atrocious anti-Semitic words and imagery. The community was righteously outraged.
“Olivia was home from Connecticut College when that happened,” he said. “We’d had a lot of fun making that seven foot tall sculpture. The community had embraced the piece and would decorate it with St. Patrick’s Day and 4rth of July hats along with a knitted head scarf. It was a fun sculpture and didn’t have a political meaning until it was attacked.”
Firehouse Art Center executive director Douglas Shaw Elder immediately contacted his friend McKown and they sprang into action. The sculpture was secured and a tent erected to shield it from view and exploitation. Olivia the human being was saddened and devastated but her dad struck back at hate. McKown set about to immediately restore the sculpture of his daughter.
“There was an outpouring of love and encouragement from people,” he said. “It was a triumph of love over hate.”
McKown and Douglas Shaw Elder first met in 1997 as graduate students in sculpture at Boston University. They did their first exhibition together the next year.
“Douglas draws beautifully,” he said. “In our show now there’s an ink drawing of a cross-section of the earth that I have no idea how he made it. It’s one of the most beautiful drawings I’ve seen in my life. It is Michelangelo and Degas-level execution.”
McKown served on the Firehouse Art Center board of directors years go. He deserves credit for bringing his former classmate to Norman from Boston. Elder has since become a pillar of the central Oklahoma arts community.
“I have been mesmerized by his commitment to arts education,” McKown said. “He is a gifted teacher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.