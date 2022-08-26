At one of her exhibitions at Resonator Institute earlier this year, Kelley Queen included a table with a spread of delights. It appeared to be a fantastical selection of confections with a teapot, parfaits with sprinkles and oversized ceramic mug.
There were a few clues that the arrangement was a surrealistic picnic for art show voyeurs. The parfaits were each topped by what appeared to be a human eyeball gazing straight up.
The confections were colored poison apple green and royal purple. The overall effect of the table and other pieces in the exhibition titled “Garden Trip” was welcome to my extravagantly colored fantasy.
Pulsating color and inviting texture are hallmarks of Queen’s work.
“My use of color and texture is like visual candy,” Queen said. “I love vibrant rainbows, different color combinations and schemes with warm and cool colors. I love black and white with a pop of color.”
The 2018 University of Oklahoma BFA graduate and current Norman resident takes the intensity up to the neon level.
“Texture wise, with a two-dimensional piece, I’ll add a 3-D element,” she said, “something that looks inviting to touch. That will make your eyes move around and into the piece a little bit more. I love all the color.”
Recently, Queen’s boyfriend, Norman-based rapper Shawn Reidy II, visited one of her shows at Studio Ink and cracked wise.
“He said, ‘This is going to give me cavities,’” she said with a chuckle. “I love that concept that it’s so bubblegum, so sweet and sugary.”
Queen’s work often features the texture of crocheted yarn, smooth ceramic and felt fabric.
She has work presently on display for sale at Factory Obscura’s pop-up shop that’s part of the “Synesthesia” experience at the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
One is a crocheted pink cactus with each of three paddles having eyes and extravagantly long lashes in a mustard yellow ceramic pot.
“My work has lots of eyeballs, and I make a lot of functional things and some not so functional,” Queen said. “It’s a medley of all the things I love, like wearable earrings and paintings.
“I love surrealism and the different representations of it — things you’re familiar with and can anchor to, but it’s also very other-worldly and kind of strange. That’s always been really intriguing. You put an eyeball on a cactus and it becomes like a person, giving it a new life experience.”
Queen is an active participant in Norman’s arts community and draws creative fuel from it.
“I want to keep growing and experimenting with things,” she said. “I don’t want to get in any ruts, but I’ve been having a lot of fun with what I’m doing right now. I really like mixing materials together, and it’s something I’m going to do more of.
“Mixed media paintings like the one I did for the Resonator show was “Angel Wing Lady,” and I love adorning a surface, embellishing items and making wearable stuff.”
Queen began networking with others outside the university while she was still an OU student.
“I haven’t lived in Norman for a very long time, just since late 2019,” she said. “I think Resonator really is a stand-out venue and arts space, because they are open to virtually anything and everything. Tammy [Gordon Jones] and Curtis [Jones] are like art parents. They’re incredibly approachable. The art world can seem really intimidating, but they make it so easy and comfortable.
“For my show, they trusted me with their door keys and let me do my thing. Curtis was one of my printmaking professors at OU. Whether its music, art or performance art on Main Street, it’s really cool to see. and I love how much people participate in the Art Walks.
“The support here is just cozy-cool and how everyone likes to show out for those things. Studio Ink the same way, I’ve got to do a couple of solo shows with them. I like the vibe in Norman.”
Part of that vibe is not created by people. It’s in nature.
“I’ve always been obsessed with sunsets here,” Queen said. “Even in elementary school, I would love looking at the sky and cloud formations. The colors can be really inspiring.”
Queen also is inspired by other art forms, aside from visual ones.
“Primarily it’s music,” she said, “different songs or artists I’m listening to. The vibe of the instrumental or what they’re doing with their voice can conjure up an image or mood, something in that song that you want to evoke visually.
