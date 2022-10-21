The City of Festivals will add another attraction to its lineup this month with the introduction of the city’s first International Festival, a family-friendly event that will create spaces to learn about various cultures and customs that comprise the tapestry of Norman.
“We have a rich community that values building strong ties and relationships, and we are incredibly excited to offer another opportunity to expand upon that,” said Cinthya Allen, chief diversity and equity officer and event organizer.
The festival will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave. Entertainment is set to include Asian Lion Dancers, Mariachi Band, Native American Dancers, Guatemalan Dance, Indian Classical Dance and more. Food trucks, vendors and children’s activities will be in abundance.
“We hope the entire community will join us for this first International Festival and place a mark in what will be a continued event that will grow bigger and better over generations to come,” Allen said.
Cultural performances representing various countries and continents will include:
• Guatemala — Eterna Primavera Dance Group
• Africa — OU Afrobeatz Dance Group
• Mexico — Mariachi Orgullo de America and Ballet Folclórico Xochipilli, of Oklahoma City
• India — Sainrithya Dance Academy
• Native American — Oklahoma Fancy Dancers
• Asia — Hung Viet Lion Dance Association
For questions, email diversity_equity@normanok.gov.
— Submitted Content
