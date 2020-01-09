Norman Music Festival announces lineup
The Norman Music Festival released the names of bands playing in this year's event set for April 23-25. The event is a free, independent music festival in downtown Norman.
The announcement came Wednesday via Twitter and listed the following:
• Thursday, April 23 — (Sandy) Alex G
• Friday, April 24 — METZ, Lando Chill, Greet Death, No Sun, and FLock fo Pigs
• Saturday, April 25 — The Drums, Kero Kero Bonito, Mannequin Pussy, Y La Bamba, MIKE, Radkey, Bartees Strange, Hosty, Johnny Manchild and the Poor Bastards, TWIGGS, and Kat Lock.
The festival started in 2008 as a one-day event. The festival features performers from several different genres in both indoor and outdoor venues..
For more information, go to https://normanmusicfestival.com/
Art museum partners with College of Architecture for Goff exhibition
Renegades: Bruce Goff and the American School of Architecture, a joint exhibition between the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art and the Christopher C. Gibbs School of Architecture, opens at 7 p.m. Jan. 23, with a panel discussion set for 7 p.m. at the museum.
The panel discussion will feature exhibition curator Luca Guido, lead designer Michael Hoffner and the College of Architecture’s Director of Research Initiatives and Strategic Planning Angela Person. Following the panel, the exhibition will officially open to the public at 8 p.m. in the Nancy Johnston Records Gallery, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and music.
The gallery layout for the exhibition will feature a central structure inspired by the plan of the Bavinger House, which was designed by Goff in collaboration with Eugene and Nancy Bavinger and built in 1955. Renegades seeks to resurrect the now demolished house by centering the display around its signature spiral.
Renegades will remain on display through April 5 with a symposium, Schools of Thought: Rethinking Architectural Pedagogy, hosted by the College of Architecture and scheduled for March 5 through 7 at the museum.
The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is located in the OU Arts District on the corner of Elm Avenue and Boyd Street, at 555 Elm Ave., on the OU Norman campus. Admission to the museum is complimentary to all visitors, thanks support from the OU Office of the President. Further information regarding this exhibition and accommodations is available by calling 325-4938 or visiting www.ou.edu.fjjma.
Carpenter Square delves into ‘The Mystery of Love and Sex’
Carpenter Square Theatre begins the New Year with the play “The Mystery of Love and Sex” today through Feb. 1. Bathsheba Doran’s comedy-drama is an exploration of the lives of two couples from two generations. All performances are at the theater, 800 W. Main in downtown Oklahoma City.
Set in the American South over a period of five years, the story revolves around Charlotte, who at the play’s opening is a Jewish college senior, and her evolving relationship with her parents, as well as her African-American best friend, Jonny. During the course of the play, both friends struggle with their sexual identity, as well as how they relate to each other as an African-American and a Jew. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s parents are testing the boundaries of their fraying marriage.
“The Mystery of Love and Sex” is rated R for strong language and sexual situations. Specific performance dates and times for over four weeks are: 8 p.m. today and Saturday and Jan. 17-18; 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23; 8 p.m. Jan. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 8 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Regular adult tickets are $25 with $20 tickets available for seniors aged 62 or more, military and groups of 10 or more. Educator tickets are $10 and students are $5. Two-for-one tickets may be purchased when presenting the Allied Arts City Card or when attending Thursday evening performances. For tickets, call 232-6500 or email csttix@coxinet.net. Visit www.carpentersquare.com for more information.
— Submitted Content and Staff Reports
