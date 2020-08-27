Norman vocalist shares talent in a variety of ways

Danielle Tipton is a Renaissance woman who rises to creative opportunities as they present themselves. The gifted vocalist is a performer, teacher, collaborator and volunteer. Tipton is active in the Norman arts community. She grew up and has lived here most of her 30-something life. Recent challenges have been daunting for all and she’s navigating ways to surmount and turn them to her advantage and those of others.
“I have absolutely found resilience through my art,” Tipton said. “I also struggled with chronic illness in my early 20s to the point I couldn’t work. So just being able to function as a normal human I think has made me appreciate a little bit more than the average person from having gone through that experience knowing my whole life could be like that. Being able to create art is the ultimate expression of humanity and being able to do that is a testament to resilience.”
Tipton started playing guitar in 4rth grade. She studied the instrument with Gregg Standridge at Norman Music Institute. He “fired” her at age 14 after she’d learned all she could from him.
“I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember,” she said.
In high school she became a hard-core musical theatre enthusiast, sang in jazz choir along with being a church band member. Tipton went to Oklahoma Baptist University as a vocal performance major.
“There you have to be in operas and musicals,” she said. “I like all kinds of music which is not what you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to find a niche. That took me a really long time, I’m still not really sure I’ve found it.”
Tipton relocated to North Carolina for a time, performing in musical theatre there.
“I returned to Norman and started teaching at Norman Music Institute,” she said. “It was hard to do musicals because of my work hours. I was approached about being in a band called SK Love. That was an exciting adventure where I could do musical theatre and also be in a rock n roll band. Both things that I love.”
Tipton has contributed background vocals to a variety of endeavors with other area artists.
“I didn’t feel comfortable performing my own material until pretty recently,” she said. “Three years ago Susan Herndon asked me to be in a song swap. I had a bunch of songs I’d written that I could play on guitar and could sing by myself. I just hadn’t done it in front of other people. I decided to be brave and be a singer/ songwriter, learning it wasn’t as scary as I thought it would be.”
Tipton is perfect for the SK (serial killer) Love band performances. The darkly moody concept project is immensely enhanced by her dramatic vocals and riveting stage presence. It’s another indication of Tipton’s broad range of vocals styles. She was modest describing that ability.
“Rather than an expert stylist I’m more of a jack of all trades,” Tipton said. “I can sing opera one minute and jazz the next. I kind of made my teachers mad in school because they considered anything that wasn’t opera was ruining my voice. I’ve always thought to be a good vocalist you should be able to sing any kind of music. I consider it keeping my voice versatile.”
Tipton’s day job since 2012 is teaching vocals, guitar and ukulele at Norman Music Institute. She presently has around thirty students at the private academy on the northwest side. Former instructor Standridge is now her peer and they also now work together on outside projects.
“I absolutely love it,” she said. “It feels like I made a big circle and came back to my roots. Some musicians teach just as a way to make music but I really love doing it. Getting to interact with different people of all ages, helping shape them musically and watch them grow up is rewarding.”
Tipton has recently been working at The Depot with their live-streaming concerts. She cites those events are proof positive of the vibrant nature of Norman’s soundscape.
“We’ve featured nineteen artists and we’re not done yet,” she said. “Every type of music is being performed here. I love that we’re in a town with such a big music scene.”
