FRIDAY

• Vegan / Vegetarian Lunch

11 a.m.-2 p.m. @ Opolis

• The Piano Man, Joel Forlenza

5:30-8:30 p.m. @ Othello's

• Burnett Duo

7:30-9:30 p.m. @ Red Brick Bar

• Candlebox

8-10:30 p.m. @ Riverwind Casino

• Collidoscope and LYFTD

10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. @ The Deli

• Karaoke Night

10 p.m.-2 a.m. @ Red Brick Bar

SATURDAY

• Painting workshop with Brad Price

9 a.m.-6 p.m. @ The Depot

• Figure Drawing

10 a.m.-1 p.m. @ Resonator

• Relief Printing Workshop: Light and Form from Pattern

1-4 p.m. @ Resonator

• The Piano Man, Joel Forlenza

5:30-8:30 p.m. @ Othello's

• Mardi Gras Parade

7-9 p.m. @ Sooner Theatre

• Trivia Night

6 p.m.-Midnight @ Opolis

• Diva, Skeleton Trees and The Highway Walkers

9 p.m. @ Red Brick Bar

• Kat Lock, Sophia Massad and The Fills

9 p.m. @ The Deli

SUNDAY

• Vegan | Vegetarian Sunday Brunch

11 a.m.-2 p.m. @ Opolis

• Sunday Discovery Time

2:30-3:30 p.m. @ Sam Noble museum

• Renegade Poker

4-7 p.m. @ Bison Witches

• Winter Wind Concert Series: Chely Wright

7-9 p.m. @ The Depot

• Sunday Spins: Vinyl all day

8-11 p.m. @ Bluebonnet Bar

• Trivia Night

8:30-11:30 p.m. @ Garage Burgers

• Hosty One Man Band

10 p.m.-1 a.m. @ The Deli

ART EXHIBITS

• Healing Studio exhibit

9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday @ Firehouse Art Center

• "A Thin Place"

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 29 @ The Depot

• "Love of Ledger Art"

1-7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 29 @ Tribes 131

• "Renegades: Bruce Goff and the American School of Architecture"

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday through April 5 @ Fred Jones museum

• "A New Moon Rises"

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday through March 15 @ Sam Noble museum

• "O. Gail Poole's Sideshow"

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday through May 10 @ Fred Jones museum

• "40 over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma"

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 13 @ Mainsite Contemporary Art

