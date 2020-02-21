FRIDAY
• Vegan / Vegetarian Lunch
11 a.m.-2 p.m. @ Opolis
• The Piano Man, Joel Forlenza
5:30-8:30 p.m. @ Othello's
• Burnett Duo
7:30-9:30 p.m. @ Red Brick Bar
• Candlebox
8-10:30 p.m. @ Riverwind Casino
• Collidoscope and LYFTD
10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. @ The Deli
• Karaoke Night
10 p.m.-2 a.m. @ Red Brick Bar
SATURDAY
• Painting workshop with Brad Price
9 a.m.-6 p.m. @ The Depot
• Figure Drawing
10 a.m.-1 p.m. @ Resonator
• Relief Printing Workshop: Light and Form from Pattern
1-4 p.m. @ Resonator
• The Piano Man, Joel Forlenza
5:30-8:30 p.m. @ Othello's
• Mardi Gras Parade
7-9 p.m. @ Sooner Theatre
• Trivia Night
6 p.m.-Midnight @ Opolis
• Diva, Skeleton Trees and The Highway Walkers
9 p.m. @ Red Brick Bar
• Kat Lock, Sophia Massad and The Fills
9 p.m. @ The Deli
SUNDAY
• Vegan | Vegetarian Sunday Brunch
11 a.m.-2 p.m. @ Opolis
• Sunday Discovery Time
2:30-3:30 p.m. @ Sam Noble museum
• Renegade Poker
4-7 p.m. @ Bison Witches
• Winter Wind Concert Series: Chely Wright
7-9 p.m. @ The Depot
• Sunday Spins: Vinyl all day
8-11 p.m. @ Bluebonnet Bar
• Trivia Night
8:30-11:30 p.m. @ Garage Burgers
• Hosty One Man Band
10 p.m.-1 a.m. @ The Deli
ART EXHIBITS
• Healing Studio exhibit
9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday @ Firehouse Art Center
• "A Thin Place"
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 29 @ The Depot
• "Love of Ledger Art"
1-7 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 29 @ Tribes 131
• "Renegades: Bruce Goff and the American School of Architecture"
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday through April 5 @ Fred Jones museum
• "A New Moon Rises"
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday through March 15 @ Sam Noble museum
• "O. Gail Poole's Sideshow"
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday through May 10 @ Fred Jones museum
• "40 over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma"
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 13 @ Mainsite Contemporary Art
Got a weekend event coming up? Email event details to desk@normantranscript.com.
