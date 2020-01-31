Edward L. Musgrave, Sr., 79, of Lebanon, MO, formerly of Moore, OK, died January 29, 2020, in Lebanon. Graveside will be 11:00 a.m. February 1, 2020 in Mount Rose Memorial Park, under the direction of Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Lebanon, MO.
Ila 'Claudean' Harrison, age 76, of Norman, died January 29, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Havenbrook Funeral Home-Norman. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Share condolences online: www.havenbrookfuneralhome.com.
Almira Elizabeth Hill-Grammer, 80, passed away Tue. 1/28/2020. Visitation will be at Tribute Memorial Care, Friday 1/31/2020 from 6-8pm. The funeral will be 2PM Sat. 2/1/2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church of Norman. Condolence messages may be left at www.tribute.care. (405.292.4787)
