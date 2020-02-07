Daryl Abbey Jr., 60, passed on Feb. 1. His Celebration of Life will be Sunday Feb. 9 at 12:00PM at Primrose Funeral Service located at 1109 N. Porter Ave. Sign the online guestbook at www.primrosefuneralservice.com.
Floyd G. Parks, age 78 of Lexington, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Norman Regional Healthplex. Private family services will be held at a later time. Send online condolences @ www.wilsonlittle.com
Thomas (Tom) Lee Foster, 68, formerly of Norman, OK, died January 24, 2020 at his home in Woodland Hills, CA. Visitation was held January 29, 2020, at Gates, Kingsley & Gates Praiswater Mortuary in Canoga Park, CA.
Jackson Tiberius Drew, Chickasha, son of Charles & Sandra Drew passed away prematurely on January 28, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, February 15 but are by invitation only. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care (405.292.4787).
