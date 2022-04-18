The metro area’s largest celebration of the community and art is back to its usual April date for its 56th iteration.
Festival of the Arts brings 750,000 visitors to downtown Oklahoma City each year. Due to COVID-19, the event was canceled in 2020, and was moved to late June in 2021 with health accommodations in place.
The festival, which has been considered a rite-of-spring tradition since 1967, is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24. .
John Semtner, co-chair of the festival, said organizers started preparing for the week last Friday.
He said anticipation grows each day for the event’s move back to its original time and format.
“We’re really excited to see all of that pent up momentum for getting back to normal, and this year, all of the children’s performances and education opportunities are back,” Semtner said.
More than 550 visual artists from across the country compete for one of the 144 spaces in the festival. There are 12 mediums in the festival, ranging from two-dimensional oil and water on canvas to three-dimensional sculptures. The Sculpture Park, which shows large-scale works in bronze, marble, stone and mixed media, will be set up in the center of Bicentennial Park.
This year’s lineup of creators is a blend of local, national and international artists. Semtner said organizers wanted to make sure they had a strong and diverse blend of styles and specialties. All artists, whether visual or musical, will be compensated for their presence at the festival.
“Whether it’s a school dance group or a rock-and-roll band, they will get a small token from us, just so that we can start practicing what we preach,” Semtner said
Semtner said each vendor has partnered with a local nonprofit to help them fundraise.
International Food Row will have a food truck lineup of 27 vendors that includes old favorites such as Indian Tacos, Wondervan Pops and Strawberries Newport, and some new additions like Tom and Chee and The Bacon Habit.
Big Bang Theory, a hand-pulled noodle food truck, was a crowd favorite last year.
Semtner said a tent set up with additional volunteers will serve festival-goers more efficiently.
“I’m excited to see us being able to put volunteers in tents to help them out and do the front-of-house while they’re in the back cooking it,” Semtner said.
Organizers have expanded children’s programs for this year’s festival. They’ll set up much of the children’s area on the east lawn of city hall, where the city has allowed the festival to expand this year.
Face painting, a popular draw for kids, will return along with creation stations for community art installations.
A Young at Art Mart allows children to browse and purchase artwork. The one-day art sale for youth takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
“This is a really fun and unique experience for the children,” Semtner said.
Festival of the Arts director Seth Lewis said the event has come a long way since 1967, when a small group of artists and supporters showcased art and sold sandwiches and soft drinks on the lawn of Bicentennial Park. But the festival has only grown more pronounced in the community.
“You see the tulips bloom and [all of the art], kids getting their face painted and the performances on the stages, and it just feels like spring is here and you’re ushering in a new season,” Lewis said.