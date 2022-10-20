The Oklahoma City Zoo’s animal family continues to grow with the recent birth of an endangered chimpanzee.
Following an approximate eight-month gestation period, Nia, 14, gave birth to a female chimpanzee at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 12 at the zoo’s Great Ape habitat. This is Nia’s second offspring.
Nia’s infant weighed approximately 4 pounds at birth and is in good health. Immediately after Nia gave birth, caretakers began observing her interactions with the newborn infant to ensure she was bonding with her.
However, despite several opportunities, Nia was not displaying appropriate maternal behaviors toward her daughter, and the zoo’s veterinary and primate care teams made the decision to intervene and begin assisted rearing.
Through assisted rearing, a dedicated team of animal experts and select volunteers are currently providing 24/7 care for the infant chimp behind-the-scenes at the habitat and will continue to do so until the newborn can be reunited with Nia or a surrogate.
The infant is able to hear and smell her chimpanzee family while being cared for off public view.
Care team members wear a specially designed vest while holding the newborn that mimics chimpanzee fur and encourages the infant to grasp on. Primate caretakers have named the infant chimp Kiazi, which is Swahili for potato, a root crop.
“Kiazi will be 'rooted' in her family troop and will be reintegrated when she is old enough with the help of our proven surrogate chimp mom, Kito,” said Tracey Dolphin, the zoo’s primate curator.
In preparation for Kiazi’s birth, caretakers trained Nia to voluntarily participate in ultrasounds and began training with Kito to become surrogate, should intervention be needed.
Kito is a proven foster parent and has most recently served as a surrogate to the troop’s younger male chimp, Ruben.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan® for chimpanzees made the recommendation for Nia to mate with both of the zoo’s male chimps, Mwami, 34, and Ruben, 10. Kiazi’s father is currently unknown and will be determined at a later date through a blood test.
Nia arrived at the OKC Zoo in 2020 from the Sunset Zoo, Manhattan, Kansas, per a recommendation from the AZA’s Chimpanzee SSP.
When she arrived, Nia was roughly eight months pregnant with her first offspring. However, after Nia gave birth, she did not demonstrate positive maternal care toward the infant.
The zoo’s veterinary and primate care teams made the decision to move forward with assisted rearing, and the infant, Maisie, was relocated to the Maryland Zoo, Baltimore, Maryland, where she is thriving.
Native to Central and West Africa, the chimpanzee is currently listed as endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. With declining populations, chimps are at risk due to deforestation, hunting and illegal pet trade.
The zoo is helping bolster populations by participating in the AZA’s Chimpanzee SSP.
Zoo guests can help protect endangered wildlife such as chimpanzees and wild places by Rounding Up for Conservation.
With the addition of Kiazi, the zoo cares for seven chimpanzees, including females Cindy, 54, Kito, 35, Kirsty, 21, Nia and males Mwami and Ruben.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. The zoo will be closed to the public during daytime on Thanksgiving and Christmas days and Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Dec. 6 and Feb. 8.
Advanced tickets can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets. Zoo members receive free admission all year-long, plus other benefits and discounts. For more information, visit okczoo.org/membership.
For more information about zoo happenings, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
